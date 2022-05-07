ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Seeking second straight win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Shesterkin will patrol the road crease during Saturday's Game 3 matchup with the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits, and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Picks up three points in Game 4

Crosby recorded a goal and two assists in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Crosby got the Penguins on the board in the first period with a power-play goal before picking up a pair of assists in the second on goals from Mike Matheson and Jake Guentzel. The 34-year-old center has nine points through the first four games of the series with two goals and seven assists. Crosby now has 31 goals and 53 assists in 69 career playoff games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Vintage sniping in win

Ovechkin scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 6-1 win over Florida in Game 3. Ovie pushed Washington's lead to 4-1 midway through the third period, firing in a one-timer from -- you guessed it -- the left circle off a pass from Conor Sheary on a power play. It was Ovechkin's first goal this postseason and the 72nd playoff goal of his career, which moves him into 14th all time. Four more playoff goals will tie him with the great Mario Lemieux, who sits 12th all time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will miss time

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) "will be out a bit," Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. It sounds like Krug will likely miss multiple contests with his lower-body issue. If Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) and Nick Leddy (upper body) are also unable to go, the Blues will likely have to insert Steve Santini into the lineup for Sunday's pivotal Game 4 versus the Wild.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Unavailable against Canes

Lindholm (upper body) didn't travel with the team for Tuesday's Game 5 matchup with Carolina, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Lindholm will be on the shelf for his third straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue. Even prior to getting hurt, the 28-year-old blueliner logged just one point in his last five outings despite averaging 21:30 of ice time, including 2:27 with the man advantage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Phillip Diehl: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Reds designated Diehl for assignment Monday. He'll end up losing his spot on both the Reds' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Cincinnati needing an opening on the latter for Luis Castillo (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in advance of his start Monday against the Brewers. During his nearly two-week stint with the big club, Diehl appeared in five games out of the bullpen and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Jets opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The New York Jets are on the upswing as a franchise -- after years of bad football has clouded the franchise. New York hasn't experienced a winning season since 2015 and have won just 27 games over the past six seasons -- the fewest in the NFL. The Jets went just 4-13 last season in Zach Wilson's first season as the starting quarterback and are looking to build in Year 2 of the Wilson era.
NFL
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Gets starting nod

Fleury will guard the home goal during Tuesday's Game 5 versus the Blues, Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network reports. Fleury was a little shaky in Sunday's Game 4 against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-2 defeat, but coach Dean Evason will nonetheless stick with the veteran netminder for a pivotal Game 5 matchup. The Blues put up six goals through Games 1 and 2 in Minnesota to open the series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Suffers first blown save of season

Melancon (0-3) took the loss and blew a save against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one. The game was a pitchers' duel throughout, with Arizona breaking through for a run in the bottom of the eighth to take a 1-0 lead. Melancon was tasked with closing things out for Arizona but was unable to do so, allowing three straight two-out singles that allowed four runs to cross the plate. This was the veteran closer's first blown save as a member of the Diamondbacks after successfully converting his first five opportunities.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Remains sidelined

Crawford (back) remains on the bench Monday against the Phillies. Crawford left Saturday's game against the Rays with back spasms and didn't take part in Sunday's series finale. He'll miss the chance to face his former team Monday, but there's been no indication that he's anything other than day-to-day. Dylan Moore will make another start at shortstop.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Sam Howard: Designated for assignment

Howard was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday. Howard had already lost his spot on the active roster when rosters shrunk to 26 players Monday. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man as well as the Pirates clear space to select Michael Perez's contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Tim Hill: Out with shoulder inflammation

Hill landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Hill has struggled to start the season, striking out just one batter in 5.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. He'll now miss potentially an extended period, though the team hasn't specified exactly when he's expected back. Ray Kerr was recalled to give the Padres another lefty in the bullpen in Hill's absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Reds' Robert Dugger: Status for Game 2 in flux

Dugger is no longer listed as the projected starter for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Pirates, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Reds haven't given any indication that Dugger is hurt, but the team now lists the projected starter as TBD for Saturday's nightcap. As long as the right-hander isn't dealing with an injury, it's possible that he'll be available out of the bullpen for the second game of the twin bill.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA

