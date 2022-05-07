ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID or allergies? Spring weather may make it tough to tell what’s ailing you

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ip9oQ_0fWLBhxr00

( KTLA ) – Spring is in full swing, and normally that means allergies for many. But with COVID-19 cases increasing again , you may be asking yourself if you have the virus or if it’s just allergies.

Allergies affect as many as 60 million people per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And this allergy season, coronavirus infections are back on the rise, CDC data shows . In places like Los Angeles County, public health officials are already warning of a 40% increase in cases.

“Symptoms of allergies can definitely mimic the symptoms of COVID,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The two share some symptoms, including cough, fatigue, headaches, tiredness, sore throat, sneezing, and a runny or stuffy nose, according to the CDC.

But they are also different. Common symptoms of COVID-19 that allergies do not commonly have are fever or chills, body aches, loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath. (Seasonal allergies don’t cause shortness of breath unless a person has a respiratory condition like asthma that can be triggered by pollen).

Meanwhile, allergies can cause itchy or watery eyes, which COVID-19 doesn’t commonly do.

The CDC chart below allows you to compare the symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies so you can tell the difference:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAKGg_0fWLBhxr00
The CDC shared this chart on Feb. 5, 2022, regarding allergies and COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 and seasonal allergies do share a number of symptoms, it is advised to take a coronavirus test.

“If people have new onset cough, or other symptoms of COVID we always recommend testing and isolating until you have the results of the tests,” L.A. County Public Health officials said.

If you’re sick, you’re advised to isolate from others and test yourself for COVID-19. If your symptoms are severe or if you have underlying medical conditions that suppress your immune system, you may need to consult with a health care provider.

Climate change may potentially lead to both higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons, causing more people to suffer from allergies, according to the CDC .

The good news is that face masks can reduce outdoor allergies if worn properly and cleaned regularly, the department added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Multiple people killed in weekend violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a multiple deadly shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the first shooting happened on Friday, May 6 on Woody Drive. Venson Mix, 18, was shot in the back. The victim was taken by car to Merit Health Hospital and died at […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Daily Mail

Law student, 20, who was told by doctors her 'heartburn' was from boozing too much is diagnosed with incurable cancer

A uni student was horrified to discover her heartburn that doctors told her was from boozing too much was actually 'incurable' cancer. Georgia Ford, 20, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, said she developed a 'choking' cough last April and sickness soon after, but a GP just put this down to the amount of alcohol she was drinking and prescribed her stomach-lining tablets.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Covid#Cdc#Immune System#Ktla#Nexstar
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJTV 12

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The City of Greenwood is in the midst of an “unprecedented” labor shortage, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “We can’t get people to stay working,” she said. “We’ll hire somebody, and they’ll work for a few days and just walk off the job.” The last year has been especially difficult. She said the public […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Rez Life Crawfish Festival held at Reservoir

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors made their way to Lakeshore Park on Saturday, May 7 for the Rez Life Crawfish Festival. Food trucks and plenty of crawfish were available. Local musicians including Joseph Lasalla, Acoustic Crossroads and Lisa Mills hit the stage. The festival was family and pet-friendly. “I just came out to spend […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 42-year-old Tupelo woman

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 42-year-old Latonya Nichole Williamson of Tupelo, in Lee County. MBI officials said she’s five feet and five inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Green Tee Road in Lee County around […]
TUPELO, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies, woman shot during family gathering in Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the sister of Ray Lee Sr. as Tomeka Lee. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Hearn said the case will be presented to the Hinds County Grand Jury as a justified shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man died and a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found under tires at Hancock County buffer zone

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hancock County deputies are investigating after a body was found on Saturday, May 7 by workers who were monitoring a controlled burn in NASA’s Stennis Space Center buffer zone. The Sun Herald reported the body was buried underneath tires that had been dumped in the area. Investigators said the body […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting that happened on Interstate 20 in Brandon on Monday, May 9. Brandon police said they received a call around 11:07 a.m. about a domestic disturbance that was happening inside a car that was heading west on Interstate 20, just before the Downtown Brandon […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy