ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjICJ_0fWLBfCP00

(NEXSTAR) – As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom, a recent incident in Oklahoma is shedding some light on yet another nightmarish possibility.

Firefighters with the Okmulgee Fire Department were called to the scene of an incident at an apartment building on Wednesday night, after a bolt of lightning traveled through the exhaust vent and shattered a toilet in one of the units.

No one was injured, but the toilet was “severely damaged,” Fire Chief Dewayne Hurt wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcxCo_0fWLBfCP00
The lightning first struck the roof of the apartment complex before traveling through an exhaust vent and hitting the toilet, officials said. (Okmulgee Fire Department)

An explosion of this type — a toilet being blown to smithereens during a lightning storm — isn’t entirely unheard of, though it appears to be quite rare. One of the only other instances of the last several years occurred in 2019, when lightning struck near a Florida couple’s septic tank, ignited the gases within, and caused one of their toilets to explode.

The lightning that struck the Oklahoma apartment complex took a different route, first striking the roof before coming through a metal exhaust vent and hitting the water within the toilet, according to an Okmulgee firefighter who spoke with Nexstar.

The reaction caused the bowl to blow apart, he said.

Chief Hurt said the lighting also caused a small fire in the attic, which crews extinguished.

Experts say lightning can also travel through plumbing, which is why the National Weather Service and even the CDC advise against using the shower, the tub, or even washing dishes during an electrical storm. Neither mention toilets specifically, but both advise avoiding all pipes or plumbing, while the CDC says to avoid “all water” during a storm.

The NWS’ other tips regarding lightning safety , as well as an analysis of recent lightning fatalities, can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

13-year-old drowns in D’Iberville creek

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – D’Iberville police are investigating after a 13-year-old drowned at a waterway on May 8, 2022. Police said the incident happened at Tuxachanie Creek near Highway 15. Witnesses told police they were wading in the creek with the victim when they lost sight of the teen. The teen did not resurface. The […]
D'IBERVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

One hurt in accident involving school bus on Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency services confirm that they responded to a two-vehicle accident around 7:20 a.m. The accident took place at 3063 Bootsie Dr. and involved a car and school bus. No children were on board at the time of the crash. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okmulgee, OK
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Okmulgee, OK
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vent#Apartment Building#Plumbing#National Weather Service#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
WJTV 12

Multiple people killed in weekend violence in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a multiple deadly shootings that happened over Mother’s Day weekend. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said the first shooting happened on Friday, May 6 on Woody Drive. Venson Mix, 18, was shot in the back. The victim was taken by car to Merit Health Hospital and died at […]
JACKSON, MS
KTUL

Driver injured after crashing into Adair County sinkhole

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Adair County woman is warning about a massive sinkhole her husband drove into following Wednesday's storms. Dakoda Melvin shared photos on Facebook after her husband's entire vehicle fell into it yesterday. She says he was driving behind the Peavine School in Stilwell and didn't...
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy