8 kid-friendly films return to Cinemark for cheap summer entertainment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for cheap, family-friendly entertainment? Cinemark is bringing back a summertime movie program to help.
The Summer Movie Clubhouse will return to the big screen Jun. 15-Aug. 3 at Cinemark’s Bridge Street location in Huntsville and theaters nationwide . Each Wednesday, the theaters will show a kid-friendly movie.Six Flags White Water sporting new slide, improvements for start of 2022 season
Here’s a list of movies and dates they’ll be shown.
- Jun. 15 – The Boss Baby: Family Business
- Jun. 22 – Angry Birds
- Jun. 29 – Scoob!
- Jul. 6 – Sing 2
- Jul. 13 – Paw Patrol
- Jul. 20 – Tom & Jerry
- Jul. 27 – Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- Aug. 3 – Clifford The Big Red Dog
Each show starts at 10 a.m and tickets are just $1.50 each. In addition, kids’ snack packs and small drink/popcorn combos will be a dollar off for Summer Movie Clubhouse ticket holders.
Tickets go on sale for the Summer Movie Clubhouse on Monday, May 16 on the Cinemark website . For groups wanting to take a field trip to Clubhouse showings, you can find more information on Cinemark’s field trips webpage .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 0