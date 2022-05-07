ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

8 kid-friendly films return to Cinemark for cheap summer entertainment

By Bobby Stilwell
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105IVN_0fWLBYyC00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for cheap, family-friendly entertainment? Cinemark is bringing back a summertime movie program to help.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse will return to the big screen Jun. 15-Aug. 3 at Cinemark’s Bridge Street location in Huntsville and theaters nationwide . Each Wednesday, the theaters will show a kid-friendly movie.

Six Flags White Water sporting new slide, improvements for start of 2022 season

Here’s a list of movies and dates they’ll be shown.

  • Jun. 15 – The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • Jun. 22 – Angry Birds
  • Jun. 29 – Scoob!
  • Jul. 6 – Sing 2
  • Jul. 13 – Paw Patrol
  • Jul. 20 – Tom & Jerry
  • Jul. 27 – Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
  • Aug. 3 – Clifford The Big Red Dog

Each show starts at 10 a.m and tickets are just $1.50 each. In addition, kids’ snack packs and small drink/popcorn combos will be a dollar off for Summer Movie Clubhouse ticket holders.

Tickets go on sale for the Summer Movie Clubhouse on Monday, May 16 on the Cinemark website . For groups wanting to take a field trip to Clubhouse showings, you can find more information on Cinemark’s field trips webpage .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

