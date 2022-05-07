8 kid-friendly films return to Cinemark for cheap summer entertainment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Looking for cheap, family-friendly entertainment? Cinemark is bringing back a summertime movie program to help.

The Summer Movie Clubhouse will return to the big screen Jun. 15-Aug. 3 at Cinemark’s Bridge Street location in Huntsville and theaters nationwide . Each Wednesday, the theaters will show a kid-friendly movie.

Here’s a list of movies and dates they’ll be shown.

Jun. 15 – The Boss Baby: Family Business

Jun. 22 – Angry Birds

Jun. 29 – Scoob!

Jul. 6 – Sing 2

Jul. 13 – Paw Patrol

Jul. 20 – Tom & Jerry

Jul. 27 – Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Aug. 3 – Clifford The Big Red Dog

Each show starts at 10 a.m and tickets are just $1.50 each. In addition, kids’ snack packs and small drink/popcorn combos will be a dollar off for Summer Movie Clubhouse ticket holders.

Tickets go on sale for the Summer Movie Clubhouse on Monday, May 16 on the Cinemark website . For groups wanting to take a field trip to Clubhouse showings, you can find more information on Cinemark’s field trips webpage .

