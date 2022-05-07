Drowning reported along Lake Harding in east Alabama

UPDATE (5/6/22):

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for the night. The search will resume Saturday, May 7.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – First responders are at Lake Harding after reports of a drowning Friday, as a heartbreaking story emerges regarding the circumstances.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon of two subjects reported in the water. They are possibly a father and son. WRBL News 3 has been told the father jumped in after the six-year-old, lifted him to assisting boat, then the father went under.

Sheriff Jones said a search is underway west of Long Bridge at Lee Road 379.

Officials say a body has not yet been recovered.

News 3 is monitoring the situation and will update you as soon as we have more information.

