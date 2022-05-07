ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jim Ross Recalls Signing The Rock To The Highest Paying Rookie Contract In WWE History

By Gisberto Guzzo
 3 days ago

Jim Ross was not going to let The Rock slip through WWE's fingers. In celebration of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 50th Birthday, the newest episode of Grilling Jr was dedicated to Johnson's first two years with the WWE (1996-1997). During the show, Jim Ross recounted his signing of Johnson, saying that...

Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
Fightful

Alexa Bliss Returns On 5/9 WWE Raw; Sonya Deville No Longer A WWE Official

After weeks of abusing her authority, Sonya Deville is no longer a WWE official as of May 9. However, while she may no longer be an official, she is still a WWE Superstar and tonight, she lost to a returning Alexa Bliss in a very quick fashion before having a complete mental breakdown over the loss of her authority.
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Fightful

Thunder Rosa: Feud With Britt Baker Isn't Something That'll End, It's Like The Rock vs. Steve Austin

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are destined to fight forever. The two women first wrestled on AEW television at AEW Beach Break 2021. At St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, they had a Lights Out match that ended the rivalry for the time being. One year later, they two waged war again with Baker besting Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022 before Rosa conquered Dr. Baker in a cage match at St. Patrick's Day Slam 2022.
Fightful

WWE Files Trademark On New Ring Name

WWE has filed a new trademark. On May 4, 2022, WWE submitted two applications with the USPTO to trademark "Rip Fowler." The trademark is slated to cover performances by a professional wrestler. As of this writing, it is not known who this new name will be for. Full descriptions for...
Fightful

Wrestling World Celebrates Batista's 20-Year WWE Anniversary

20 years ago, the world was introduced to Batista. portraying Reverend D-Von Dudley's deacon, Batista would eventually parlay his opportunities into multiple world championships and eventually parlay his wrestling career into a successful Hollywood career where he is perhaps best known for portraying Drax the Destroyer and the Guardians of the Galaxy film series.
Fightful

MTV Challenge Godfather Mark Long Teases Entering A WWE Ring Within The Next Six Months

"The Godfather" is more than ready for the challenge. Mark Long has popped up on WWE television on more than one occasion this year. He and The Miz celebrated after The Miz turned on Logan Paul and then he showed up at NXT Spring Breakin’ on Tuesday, May 3. Mark appeared on camera to support Grayson Waller, his apparent BFF, in his bout against Nathan Frazier. Despite the star power in his corner, Waller still lost to Frazier.
Fightful

Report: Roman Reigns Signs New Deal With WWE

Roman Reigns is sticking with WWE. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new deal with WWE. Roman Reigns made headlines by speaking at a live event on Saturday and saying that he's entering a new phase of his career. Terms of the deal...
Fightful

Wrestlers Celebrate Their First Mother's Day, AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Edge, More | Fight Size

Here's your fight size update for Sunday, May 8, 2022. - Several wrestling personalities are celebrating their first Mother's Day. First Mother’s Day went pretty poorly. Lost keys, broken phones, money wasted, baby not feeling well, plans falling through (second try with @atlbotanical and I think we just need to break up) Perhaps I tried too hard. But it’s just one day. Tomorrow is a new one and this Angel has no idea today was supposed to be any different at all. I ended up crying in my car feeling like a failure of a mom because everything I wanted for her today just didn’t happen. But…she cried with me, at an incredible decibel I might add. I have her and she has me. And tomorrow I’m probably just going to drive us up to the beach, ignore my phone and stay as long as I feel like anyway. We’ll have our day in the sun kiddo -- I love you Little Bittle.
Fightful

Independent Wrestler Billy Dixon Retires, Shares Heartfelt Message About Mental Health

Billy Dixon is stepping away from wrestling, and has shared a touching message on his mental health. Dixon, who has wrestled in companies like GCW, ENJOY, and No Peace Underground, made the announcement via his Twitter profile yesterday. In the heartfelt message, Dixon admits he has neglected himself and his own mental health for the benefit of his wrestling career while also noting the struggles he has went through with the business.
Fightful

Roman Reigns Says He's Entering A New Phase Of His Career, Hints At Having A Different Schedule

Roman Reigns talks about what is in the way of his future. Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre on the 5/7/2022 live event show "Saturday Night Main Event" in Trenton, New Jersey (See the full results for the show here). After the match, Reigns caught the attention of the audience, saying that he may never return to Trenton due to him working in a new phase of his career.
