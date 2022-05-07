Stroll Back In Time With These Classic Ford Thunderbird Commercials

These advertisements will give you some serious nostalgia.

The Ford Thunderbird, or T-Bird, was one of the original personal luxury cars made by Ford, starting in the 1950s. The model has quite the run with 11 distinct generations, but it was the early part of the model run of the Thunderbird that people still think of with love and collectors tend to scoop up. Was this because the television commercials were so good? Maybe, maybe not, but watching them sure does give us the warm and fuzzies. Here are a few vintage Ford Thunderbird commercials that will send you back to a simpler time.

Let's Go Double Dating!

Are you ready to go on a double date? Great! Starting in the late 1950s, the Ford Thunderbird could seat four, so take your best gal and your best couple out for some ice cream in the Ford Thunderbird.

Meet Me At The Country Club

Promoting the Ford Thunderbird's luxury image, Ford wanted you to know that it'll fit rght in at the country club.

The Car You Always Wanted

Back when 2 minute long commericals were perfectly acceptable, this commerical gives a pretty thorough breakdown of the Ford Thunderbird convertible. In the long commerical, you'll learn about the interior, engine, and why the Thunderbird is going to make your life better.

A Western Connection

This one is a bit of a head scratcher, starting off with the implication that there's about to be western shootout, and something about the empty streets leads us to the Thunderbird, then it ends.