Amazon has rolled out the first original series for their Freevee streaming service, previously IMDBTV, and it's none other than Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of their Amazon Prime Video hit show Bosch. The series is now streaming totally for free on the platform, but comes with ads that play during the episode, and to top it all off it has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. Though there are only five reviews so far for the series, which premiered its first four episodes this week (again, totally free!), they're all positive and the show's audience rating is pretty high as well. You can watch it on Amazon for free here.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO