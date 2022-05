Female high school students have been suspended after a video of them repeatedly yelling the N-word was shared on multiple social media platforms. The superintendent released a statement and said that the girls, who where not identified due to their age, are facing disciplinary consequences for the racist language. “Are they kids? Yes. But do they know what their doing? Absolutely. Apparently, those kids got a deep hearing and got suspended for three days. Three days. The consequences that white people typically face for racism is always a slap on the wrist.” the social media user, who shared the video, said.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO