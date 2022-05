INESSA KAAGMAN has swapped Brighton for a return to the Dutch top tier signing a two-year deal with PSV Eindhoven. The midfielder's move comes two days after Aileen Whelan announced her Albion departure after a five-year spell with the club. Kaagman, 26, joined Brighton from Everton in July 2020 three...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO