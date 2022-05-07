ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning blows up toilet after traveling through apartment building’s exhaust vent

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom, a recent incident in Oklahoma is shedding some light on yet another nightmarish possibility.

Firefighters with the Okmulgee Fire Department were called to the scene of an incident at an apartment building on Wednesday night, after a bolt of lightning traveled through the exhaust vent and shattered a toilet in one of the units.

No one was injured, but the toilet was “severely damaged,” Fire Chief Dewayne Hurt wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcxCo_0fWL91H500
The lightning first struck the roof of the apartment complex before traveling through an exhaust vent and hitting the toilet, officials said. (Okmulgee Fire Department)

An explosion of this type — a toilet being blown to smithereens during a lightning storm — isn’t entirely unheard of, though it appears to be quite rare. One of the only other instances of the last several years occurred in 2019, when lightning struck near a Florida couple’s septic tank, ignited the gases within, and caused one of their toilets to explode.

The lightning that struck the Oklahoma apartment complex took a different route, first striking the roof before coming through a metal exhaust vent and hitting the water within the toilet, according to an Okmulgee firefighter who spoke with Nexstar.

The reaction caused the bowl to blow apart, he said.

Chief Hurt said the lighting also caused a small fire in the attic, which crews extinguished.

Meteorite chunks fall to the ground after fireball was seen in several states

Experts say lightning can also travel through plumbing, which is why the National Weather Service and even the CDC advise against using the shower, the tub, or even washing dishes during an electrical storm. Neither mention toilets specifically, but both advise avoiding all pipes or plumbing, while the CDC says to avoid “all water” during a storm.

The NWS’ other tips regarding lightning safety , as well as an analysis of recent lightning fatalities, can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Name released in deadly crash

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man seriously injured in a Tuesday crash has died. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 5:12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 49 at Pruetts Chapel Road. Elijah Dunigan, 22, was eastbound on a 2022 Kawaski motorcycle when he made a right turn...
PARAGOULD, AR
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
