ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID or allergies? Spring weather may make it tough to tell what’s ailing you

By Sareen Habeshian, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLOAv_0fWL90OM00

( KTLA ) – Spring is in full swing, and normally that means allergies for many. But with COVID-19 cases increasing again , you may be asking yourself if you have the virus or if it’s just allergies.

Allergies affect as many as 60 million people per year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And this allergy season, coronavirus infections are back on the rise, CDC data shows . In places like Los Angeles County, public health officials are already warning of a 40% increase in cases.

“Symptoms of allergies can definitely mimic the symptoms of COVID,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health told Nexstar’s KTLA.

FDA restricts Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk

The two share some symptoms, including cough, fatigue, headaches, tiredness, sore throat, sneezing, and a runny or stuffy nose, according to the CDC.

But they are also different. Common symptoms of COVID-19 that allergies do not commonly have are fever or chills, body aches, loss of taste or smell, and shortness of breath. (Seasonal allergies don’t cause shortness of breath unless a person has a respiratory condition like asthma that can be triggered by pollen).

Meanwhile, allergies can cause itchy or watery eyes, which COVID-19 doesn’t commonly do.

The CDC chart below allows you to compare the symptoms of COVID-19 and seasonal allergies so you can tell the difference:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAKGg_0fWL90OM00
The CDC shared this chart on Feb. 5, 2022, regarding allergies and COVID-19.

Since COVID-19 and seasonal allergies do share a number of symptoms, it is advised to take a coronavirus test.

“If people have new onset cough, or other symptoms of COVID we always recommend testing and isolating until you have the results of the tests,” L.A. County Public Health officials said.

If you’re sick, you’re advised to isolate from others and test yourself for COVID-19. If your symptoms are severe or if you have underlying medical conditions that suppress your immune system, you may need to consult with a health care provider.

Climate change may potentially lead to both higher pollen concentrations and longer pollen seasons, causing more people to suffer from allergies, according to the CDC .

The good news is that face masks can reduce outdoor allergies if worn properly and cleaned regularly, the department added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Allergies#Covid#Cdc#Ktla#Nexstar
WJBF

Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside. The boys spend most of their free time herping— and are getting noticed on TikTok for it. Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on I-77 northbound around the 19-mile marker Saturday morning. According to Trooper Nick Pye of SC Highway Patrol, the accident involved a 2018 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer, 2021 Nissan Sedan and a 2006 Toyota SUV. The Tractor Trailer and Nissan were traveling North […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJBF

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

LIVE: White’s in custody after pursuit near airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, our sister station, WEHT is on the scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
WJBF

Suspect arrested, accused of 2 Augusta murders

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Richmond County investigators have made an arrest in 2 murder cases. A news release from the sheriff’s office says they were working leads in the deaths of Johnny Coleman and Brittany Dougherty. Coleman’s body was found on April 18th and Dougherty’s body was found April 19th. The release says officers arrested 33-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian dies after hit & run, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened on the 900 block of Walton Way. The victim is identified as Randolf Brinson, 62, of Augusta. He died at the scene. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 26-year old Tyquavious Euvell Walker […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Overnight earthquake registered in Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WJBF) – An early morning earthquake Monday shook awake residents of Columbia, South Carolina. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the National Geological Society the tremor registered 3.3 on the Richter Scale. There are reports that it could be felt as far away as Aiken County. There were no immediate reports […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy