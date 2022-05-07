ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple, Google, Microsoft announce plans to drop passwords

By Paul Gerke, Katie Smith, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIa0d_0fWL8zfr00

( NewsNation ) — Apple, Google and Microsoft announced plans on Thursday to eliminate passwords and replace them with other secure sign-in methods.

The announcement came just before World Password Day, which is recognized annually on the first Thursday of May. It highlights the use of safe password habits, but some major tech companies say password-only authentication is of the biggest security problems on the web.

“Fundamentally, what we’re doing is letting you use your everyday device — the same thing that you do multiple times a day — to unlock your device now to log in, in a way that is just leaps and bounds more secure than anything that you’re doing today,” said Megan Shamas, a spokesperson for FIDO, the authentication company leading the charge.

Together, Apple, Google and Microsoft plan to follow a standard created by the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium. That means that websites and apps could offer an “end-to-end passwordless option,” according to a news release. Users would sign in with the same method they use multiple times each day to unlock their devices, such as a simple verification of their fingerprint or face, or a device PIN.

California Rep. Chu reacts to leaked SCOTUS draft opinion

Without passwords, users would no longer need to store their personal information on a distant server. Rather, their private data would be secured on their device. The approach protects against phishing and makes the sign-in process overall more secure, according to the release.

Microsoft estimates there are 921 password attacks per second. The average data breach costs a company more than $4 million. They’re becoming more common, too, spiking 68% from 2020 to 2021.

“Whatever you use to unlock your device, whether it be a face or a fingerprint, or pattern or pin, you can then use this to login across all of your devices, and that data stays private to you. And importantly … it takes the need for a password totally out of the equation,” Shamas said.

Many platforms already use passwordless sign-in methods, but the newly announced partnership will make it more common.

The change won’t be immediate but FIDO expects a much more password-free internet by 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Apple discontinues iPod touch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday, Apple announced it is discontinuing its original music player, the iPod touch. However, the company says customers can purchase the iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last. Designed by American engineer Tony Fadell, the classic MP3 player launched in 2001 with the ability […]
ELECTRONICS
WJBF

Missing Richmond county woman located

#Update | May 9, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Titiayana Frazier has been located. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Investigators say Titiayana Frazier was last seen on Drayton Drive at about midnight on Sunday, May 8, wearing a purple shirt, black and white pajama […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Fido#The Fido Alliance#Pin#Scotus
WJBF

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside. The boys spend most of their free time herping— and are getting noticed on TikTok for it. Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
WJBF

LIVE: White’s in custody after pursuit near airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, our sister station, WEHT is on the scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Man caught hiding under blanket to avoid police

BELFAST, Maine — A man who was recently arrested in Belfast, Maine may want to practice his hide-and-seek skills. Police responded to the Admiral Ocean Inn on Saturday night to remove an allegedly drunk man, identified as Philip Dulude, from the property. A Belfast officer returned to the hotel a few hours later to check […]
BELFAST, ME
WJBF

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
WJBF

Homicide investigation: 2 bodies found in backyard of Edgefield Co. home

Trenton, S.C. (WJBF) – A homicide investigation is underway in Edgefield County after two bodies were found in the backyard of a home in Trenton. Around 10 Saturday morning, deputies were called out to Tanglewood Drive where the discovery was made. The coroner tells us the two victims are a male and female but their […]
TRENTON, SC
WJBF

Overnight earthquake registered in Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WJBF) – An early morning earthquake Monday shook awake residents of Columbia, South Carolina. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the National Geological Society the tremor registered 3.3 on the Richter Scale. There are reports that it could be felt as far away as Aiken County. There were no immediate reports […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy