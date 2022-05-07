ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confidence? It’s in short supply at the Bank of England

By Phillip Inman
The Bank of England has warned the UK faces a ‘sharp economic slowdown’ this year.

There is a school of thought that says central banks, after a decade of running scared, have found their mojo again.

Their anxiety stemmed from the 2008 crash, when banks panicked in the wake of the US sub-prime property crash and drained the financial system of funds. Only the central banks could make up the difference – with a lending programme known as quantitative easing – and it has been the same story ever since.

Each time central banks attempted to reinvent the old order, hinting that interest rates might inch back towards 2% or even the old normal of 4% to 5%, investors took fright, forcing a U-turn. On several occasions, including at the start of the pandemic, even more publicly insured money was injected into financial markets to preserve the bedrock of the capitalist system.

It became almost a joke in the Square Mile that when financial markets wobbled, Bank of England officials would print more cash, offering it at almost zero interest rates, in the hope it calmed the fevered brows of City traders.

An inflation rate that is heading to 10% or more has left central banks with “no choice”, in the words of former Bank of England official Adam Posen, but to show some guts and push rates higher, even if it means, in the midst of the Ukraine war, triggering a recession.

Once, central banks worried about the collateral damage from higher borrowing costs, and not just the impact on investors forced to acknowledge that the value of their shareholdings depended on central bank support. They worried about small businesses that might be pushed into bankruptcy and mortgage payers forced to hand back the keys to their homes. Not any more, according to those who support central banks taking a harder line.

The first thing to say to those who believe central banks have rediscovered their confidence is that they are diverging widely in their response to the current crisis.

In the US, where the government love-bombed households with cash during the pandemic, most of which has been spent on imports almost as much as domestic goods and services, the central bank has been given licence by financial markets to withdraw some of its cheap money. Now it is on course to push rates much higher. Meanwhile, Japan is in the opposite corner. The Bank of Japan has promised financial markets it will maintain the peace and tranquility enjoyed since the world’s third-largest economy suffered its own property collapse in 1989. To this end, Tokyo will keep borrowing costs below zero for the foreseeable future. In fact, it is almost impossible to envisage an economic trigger that would cause Tokyo to push interest rates upwards.

Over at the European Central Bank, Frankfurt’s finest are coping with a soaring inflation rate, but unlike the US Federal Reserve, almost all the pressure comes from the energy sector and the Ukraine war, not households flush with government cash. ECB officials have made noises about a possible increase in interest rates to calm prices, though inflation is expected to tumble next year without any action, so any rise now would probably need to be reversed in 2023.

The Bank of England occupies a special and confused position, oscillating from one extreme to the other. For the past six months a majority on Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee has talked as if the American and British economies were in the same boat. They argued there was too much money chasing too few goods, wages were about to spiral in response to a shortage of workers, and inflation was about to jump, possibly for many years, on the back of this impetus.

Except Britain turned out to be more like the EU. Inflation is going to jump, yes. But there is little pressure from wages because 40 years of draconian employment laws have stripped workers of bargaining power. Much of the increase in earnings reflected in official statistics comes from the stellar wage increases demanded in discrete corners of the labour market – by IT professionals, corporate lawyers, accountants and our old friends, the City traders.

UK inflation is almost exclusively the result of higher fuel and energy bills, coupled with an increase in food costs due to supermarkets jacking up prices to recover margins squeezed by competition over the last decade.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey, for so long the harbinger of higher interest rates, now sings a different song, even after his rate-setters last week increased the base interest rate for a fourth time to 1% and signalled a few more rises to come. Britain was about to enter a “very difficult period” of low growth and high inflation that could bring with it higher unemployment, he said.

Fear stalks the central bank again. It means interest rates are likely to be capped at 1.5% and might not increase beyond 1%. Cuts next year are possible.

Comments / 0

The economy is collapsing. Yet I can't recall a government so devoid of a plan

Welcome to Britain, May 2022 – and one of the most toxic and dangerous economic moments I can recall. Last week, the Bank of England forecast inflation exceeding 10% and predicted negligible growth for the next two years, toppling into months of recession, accompanied by the savage squeeze on living standards. This is serious enough, but less remarked and of as much importance is the 10% devaluation of sterling over the past three months.
Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy 'Satan 2' nuclear missiles 'capable of hitting UK' by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested "Satan II" missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of 'massive' popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the "political space" to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has "massive backing" from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion."The Russian public overwhelming back Putin," Mr Johnson told Talk TV. "Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw."The PM added: "There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, 'The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
