ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker Hour: NIL, Jack Mitchell, Michael Bruntz

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0NTt_0fWL8qjK00

Plenty of thoughts on Name, Image, Likeness before two fun guests

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz give their thoughts on the latest news concerning the NCAA and Name, Image, Likeness. Jack Mitchell joins the show to talk his resurrected podcast and the great guest lineup he's already put together (his latest was Nicklin Hames - give it a listen here ). And Michael Bruntz from Husker247 chats Husker football and baseball.

Plus a quick look at softball as they are into the final series of their regular season.

You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore. The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target. Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Assistant Coach Died At 54 Sunday

Tragic news hit the college football world on Sunday, as a longtime coach has died at the age of 54. Fred Reed, an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan, has passed away. Eastern Michigan announced the tragic news on social media on Sunday afternoon. "We are devastated to learn of Coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Standout Transfer Wide Receiver Is Down To 2 Teams

Former UCF standout Jaylon Robinson is one of the top available wide receivers in the NCAA transfer portal. Robinson, who began his college career at Oklahoma in 2018, has reportedly taken official visits to Ole Miss, Tennessee and TCU. A new report indicates he has narrowed his options down to the first two programs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Likeness#Klin Husker Hour
The Spun

Brian Kelly Is Calling For Major College Football Change

Lately, we've heard a number of college football coaches complain about the current state of NIL. Brian Kelly is one of them. During an appearance on the "Off the Bench" podcast, Kelly expressed his reservations with how things have unfolded regarding NIL and the transfer portal. “Certainly, I’m in favor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach, Entire Staff Have Been Fired

A college basketball head coach and his entire staff were reportedly fired this week. It's a surprising time to part ways with a coaching staff, considering we're a couple of months removed from the end of the 2021-22 season. Still, it happened this week. According to college basketball insider Jeff...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Spun

College Football World Pays Tribute To Lane Kiffin Today

Fresh off one of the most successful college football seasons in Ole Miss history, fans wished Lane Kiffin a very happy birthday on Monday. The 47-year-old is one of the more polarizing figures in the sport, but it's hard to argue he didn't bring an excitement down to Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
News Channel Nebraska

Friends speak out on the impact and legacy of Jim Casey

NORFOLK, Neb. -- With the sudden passing of Jim Casey, who is a music icon of northeast Nebraska, News Channel Nebraska reached out to some people who worked closely with Casey over the years to talk about the impact he had. A person who worked with Casey frequently on Quarantine...
NORFOLK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Nebraska Coach Scott Frost

It was a tough week for Scott Frost, as he and the Nebraska Cornhuskers program received some punishment from the NCAA for minor violations. Frost has been hit with a show-cause and the Huskers have been put on probation. The NCAA announced the decision earlier this week. It's shaping up...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 10 Worst Teams

The 2022 college football regular season will be here before you know it. Spring football has wrapped up across the country, with preseason camps set to begin in a couple of months. The regular season will start in early September. Who's going to be among the worst teams in college...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska prep basketball “Player of the Year” to walk on for Cornhuskers

A Nebraska high school point guard is forgoing several Division I scholarship offers and will walk-on for the Cornhuskers instead. Ashland-Greenwood Point Guard Cale Jacobsen chose the Huskers over Holy Cross and North Dakota scholarship offers. This season, the all-state guard led Ashland-Greenwood to a state title and set a state record by scoring 43 points in the state semifinals. Jacobsen will be joining a talented group of transfers and recruits for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Former Alabama forward Juwan Gary and former North Dakota State guard Sam Griesel will be joining Nebraska this year on the transfer front. While Ramel Lloyd, Jamarques Lawrence, and Blaise Keita have signed their letters of intent for the upcoming season. Jacobsen averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. He was also named the Nebraska Basketball Coaches Association 2021-22 Player of the Year. Committed!! GBR 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pbwdLaUpoW — Cale Jacobsen (@calejacobsen_) May 7, 2022   Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

College football world needs Nick Saban but can’t have him

Athletic Directors and school Presidents are scrambling. What the college football world needs is Nick Saban in charge. Saban is not available, not even to save college football. The current mess was recently summarized by former Oklahoma coach, Bob Stoops,. right now nobody has control of anything… and I’m not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
760
Followers
342
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy