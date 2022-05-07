Husker Hour: NIL, Jack Mitchell, Michael Bruntz

Plenty of thoughts on Name, Image, Likeness before two fun guests

Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz give their thoughts on the latest news concerning the NCAA and Name, Image, Likeness. Jack Mitchell joins the show to talk his resurrected podcast and the great guest lineup he's already put together (his latest was Nicklin Hames - give it a listen here ). And Michael Bruntz from Husker247 chats Husker football and baseball.

Plus a quick look at softball as they are into the final series of their regular season.

You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.

