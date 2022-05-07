ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet County, WI

Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert announces retirement

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
CHILTON – Calumet County Sheriff Mark Wiegert announced Friday he will retire after his term ends in January.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Calumet County for the last 29 years, but after lengthy consideration I have decided that this is the right time for me to retire, both personally and professionally,” Wiegert said in a statement.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Wiegert said he wanted to announce his decision now to allow sheriff candidates time to begin required nomination paperwork.

Wiegert has been sheriff of Calumet County since 2019. He has been working in law enforcement for 31 years, beginning with roles as a part-time police officer in Brillion and Valders. He started working at the Calumet County Sheriff's Office in 1994 as a patrol officer. Between then and his election to sheriff, Wiegert served as sergeant in the investigative division, lieutenant overseeing jail and investigations, and under sheriff.

According to the news release, during Wiegert’s time as sheriff, he oversaw a $35 million project that created a new jail and sheriff's office, added a swearing-in ceremony for new officers, added the county’s first courthouse security position, began a wellness committee to help officers with mental health challenges, started the county’s first drone program and was responsible for raising funds to add a second K-9 unit.

During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Wiegert has investigated many felony cases, including several high-profile homicides, according to the news release. Wiegert has received recognitions including Wisconsin’s Officer of the Year, the state's Outstanding Victim Advocate Award and a Meritorious Service Award from the Wisconsin Association of Homicide Investigators.

As sheriff, Wiegert is currently in charge of 70 employees and manages an annual $8 million budget.

“We have a great department with truly dedicated deputies, corrections officers, dispatchers and support staff,” Wiegert said in a statement. “I will miss the team and all we have accomplished together. I thank them for their support over the last four years.”

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

