ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Report: José Ramírez 'Could Have Joined' Blue Jays, Took Less to Stay in Cleveland

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nj4HG_0fWL8oD600

The Blue Jays were pushing to trade for José Ramírez until the Guardians infielder chose to stay in Cleveland

José Ramírez was hours away from leaving Cleveland.

If the star infielder wanted, he could've joined the Blue Jays or the Padres, or waited for his pick of any team in free agency. But, as reported by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ramírez's driving motivation was to stay in Cleveland, regardless of any potential earnings lost.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the final days of 2022 spring training, approaching an imposed deadline for extension talks while Toronto and San Diego ramped up trade efforts, Ramírez pushed to stay with the Guardians. Ramírez's agent, Rafa Nieves of Republik Sports, told Gonzalez he and others tried to talk the Cleveland infielder out of taking the well below market value deal he eventually signed.

"He knows that he left money on the table," Gonzalez reports Nieves said. "But he says, '$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I'm happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.'"

Toronto's interest in Ramírez was long-reported, dating back to at least midseason 2021. Touching on the days leading up to Ramírez's eventual extension, Sportsnet's Jeff Blair adds that industry sources told him "three of Randal Grichuk, Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and Pearson would have been the package" sent to Cleveland for Ramírez.

Nabbing an MVP-calibre switch-hitting infielder like Ramírez without moving a top position player prospect could've pushed Toronto's lineup potential to another stratosphere. But, the Guardians infielder ultimately dictated his own future, perhaps leaving a few dollars on the table to prioritize comfort in Cleveland over chasing money or championship windows elsewhere.

H/T Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Blair

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Plate umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask by foul ball, leaves game

BOSTON -- Plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday's White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask. Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago's Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto headed to Dodgers' bench Sunday

Hanser Alberto was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Alberto will take the evening off while Gavin Lux starts at second base and bats ninth. Our models project Alberto to make 370 more plate appearances this season, with 5 home runs, 38...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Sunday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. In 35 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .364 OPS, 2 runs...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Toronto, OH
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: “Don’t be surprised” if St. Louis pursues Xander Bogaerts

A recent report says “don’t be surprised” if the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a trade for Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The most widely discussed topic surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals is how long the team can stick with struggling shortstop Paul DeJong. Entering Tuesday, he’s hitting a mere .130/.209/.208 with a .417 OPS, which is somehow even worse than the .197/.284/.390 with .674 OPS that he posted last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada sitting Sunday for San Francisco

The San Francisco Giants did not list Thairo Estrada as a starter for Sunday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Estrada will take the afternoon off while Brandon Crawford enters the lineup at shortstop and bats fifth. Mauricio Dubon will cover second base. Our models project Estrada for 228 more...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Cardinals start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. St. Louis is 15-12 overall and...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Blair
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
Cavan Biggio
FOX Sports

Yankees begin 2-game series at home against the Blue Jays

LINE: Yankees -164, Blue Jays +141; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays to begin a two-game series. New York is 18-8 overall and 11-4 in home games. Yankees hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.
MLB
numberfire.com

Curt Casali sitting on Monday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Joey Bart versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 39 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .189 batting average with a .474...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston

Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy reportedly will play in Game 5 vs. Hurricanes after clearing COVID protocols

McAvoy tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The Bruins will have one of their top defenseman available for Game 5 against the Hurricanes after all. Charlie McAvoy cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and will play on Tuesday, The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported. McAvoy tested positive for the virus on Sunday with the announcement of his test coming less than an hour prior to the Bruins’ Game 4 win.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#The Blue Jays#Guardians#Espn#Republik Sports#Mvp
numberfire.com

Keibert Ruiz not in Nationals' Sunday lineup

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Ruiz is being replaced behind the plate by Riley Adams versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 93 plate appearances this season, Ruiz has a .264 batting average with a .669 OPS, 1 home...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting versus Toronto

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays. Kyle Higashioka is starting at catcher over Trevino and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Higashioka for 9.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday, and he has a $2,100...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia on Blue Jays bench Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Luis Severino and the New York Yankees. Tapia is taking a seat after covering left field in the previous game. Lourdes Gurriel is shifting to left field on Tuesday and Tyler Heineman is taking Tapia's spot in the lineup, to start at catcher and hit ninth. Alejandro Kirk is at designated hitter and Zack Collins is out of the lineup for a third straight game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers lineup Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Bryse Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Edwin Rios is replacing Alberto in the lineup to play designated hitter and bat seventh. Justin Turner is shifting to third base in place of Alberto and hitting fifth. Rios hit a solo home run in his only at-bat in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
202
Followers
291
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy