Report: José Ramírez 'Could Have Joined' Blue Jays, Took Less to Stay in Cleveland

The Blue Jays were pushing to trade for José Ramírez until the Guardians infielder chose to stay in Cleveland

José Ramírez was hours away from leaving Cleveland.

If the star infielder wanted, he could've joined the Blue Jays or the Padres, or waited for his pick of any team in free agency. But, as reported by ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Ramírez's driving motivation was to stay in Cleveland, regardless of any potential earnings lost.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In the final days of 2022 spring training, approaching an imposed deadline for extension talks while Toronto and San Diego ramped up trade efforts, Ramírez pushed to stay with the Guardians. Ramírez's agent, Rafa Nieves of Republik Sports, told Gonzalez he and others tried to talk the Cleveland infielder out of taking the well below market value deal he eventually signed.

"He knows that he left money on the table," Gonzalez reports Nieves said. "But he says, '$150 million or $200 million, my life is gonna be the same. I'm happier with $150 million in Cleveland than $200 million somewhere else.'"

Toronto's interest in Ramírez was long-reported, dating back to at least midseason 2021. Touching on the days leading up to Ramírez's eventual extension, Sportsnet's Jeff Blair adds that industry sources told him "three of Randal Grichuk, Cavan Biggio, Alejandro Kirk and Pearson would have been the package" sent to Cleveland for Ramírez.

Nabbing an MVP-calibre switch-hitting infielder like Ramírez without moving a top position player prospect could've pushed Toronto's lineup potential to another stratosphere. But, the Guardians infielder ultimately dictated his own future, perhaps leaving a few dollars on the table to prioritize comfort in Cleveland over chasing money or championship windows elsewhere.

H/T Alden Gonzalez, Jeff Blair