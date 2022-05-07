BALTIMORE, MD—The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred on May 4 in Essex.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 900-block of Boundbrook Way (21221).

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Ralph Picarello, III, of Essex. The involved officers have been identified as Police Officers D. Manning and E. Pellegrino of the Baltimore County Police Department. Officer Manning has been with the department for 1.5 years and Officer Pellegrino has been with the department for 11 months. Both officers are assigned to the Operations Bureau.

The Independent Investigations Division continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal shooting .

The post Decedent, officers in fatal Essex police-involved identified appeared first on Nottingham MD .