ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

No St. Cloud-area deaths from COVID-19 reported for 2nd week in a row as cases rise

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5rVS_0fWL8fGZ00

For the second week straight, the St. Cloud area has seen no local deaths reported from COVID-19, though statewide there were 17 more reported this week.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 11,444 new cases of COVID-19 Monday through Friday. There have been more than 1.46 million cases and 12,525 deaths from complications of COVID-19 reported in Minnesota since the pandemic began.

Also reported this week were 417 more cases in the tri-county area, including 245 cases in Stearns County, 104 in Sherburne County and 68 in Benton County. Here are the numbers for the tri-county area since the start of the pandemic:

  • Benton County: 14,204 total cases, 174 total deaths
  • Sherburne County: 27,496 total cases, 181 total deaths
  • Stearns County: 51,374 total cases, 367 total deaths

Cases reported in the state have been rising for the last six weeks. Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 8,711 cases and 15 deaths. Cases reported have also been rising in the tri-county area in the last six weeks.

Since the pandemic began, there have been more than 516.8 million cases of COVID-19 in the world and more than 6.2 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The U.S. has reported more than 81.8 million cases of COVID-19 and upward of 997,000 deaths from COVID-19 and its complications.

Of the Minnesota population aged 5 years and older, 75% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to MDH. In Stearns County, 61% of people 5 years old and older have received at least one vaccine dose; in Sherburne County, 58.4% of that same population; and in Benton County, 57.4%.

Find a vaccine clinic near you by visiting https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/index.jsp.

Sarah Kocher is the business reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-255-8799 or skocher@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @SarahAKocher.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Comments / 4

Related
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 9

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,661 newly reported cases and four newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,529. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 6. Numbers from the weekend...
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

2 from Park Rapids killed in head-on crash

Two former students of Park Rapids High School in Minnesota were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by another vehicle in central Michigan. Authorities say the accident occurred on US Highway 131 in Aetna Township just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Deputies say Dwayne Johnson and Kian Scott of...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MN
Government
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Health
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
County
Stearns County, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
Stearns County, MN
Health
County
Benton County, MN
Benton County, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
KIMT

100 grams of meth sends southern Minnesota woman to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – Getting caught with over 100 grams of methamphetamine is sending a southern Minnesota woman to prison. Casey Ann Voneschen, 45 of Mankato, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years and 11 months in prison, with credit for 63 days already served. Voneschen pleaded guilty to first-degree sale...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDIO-TV

Four children died in Wisconsin house fire

TOWN OF LITTLE FALLS, Wis. (AP) - Authorities say four children died with their pets in a house fire in small town in east central Wisconsin. Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold says crews responded Thursday night to the fire in the Town of Little Falls. Captain Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the victims were all children. The sheriff’s office and fire department have not released their names or ages.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

White Bear Lake Police Seek Missing 67-Year-Old

[UPDATE, May 9: Police say that the man has been located safely.] WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in White Bear Lake are asking the public’s help in finding a man who has not been seen since Thursday. The man, 67, was last seen leaving his home in White Bear Lake. Authorities are unsure about his direction of travel or what he was wearing at the time. He had possibly mentioned traveling to the Duluth or North Shore area, officials say. Described as 5-foot-10 inches tall and weighing roughly 160 pounds, he is driving a blue 2006 Lexus RX4. Joseph Fahey (Credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension) Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
WHITE BEAR LAKE, MN
WHO 13

2 killed in northwest Iowa crash

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), a Dodge van was driving west on 310th Street, and a truck was heading south on U.S. 75. A Chevrolet Silverado truck was stopped at U.S. 18 facing east, waiting to turn south on U.S. 75.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Man Fighting For His Life After SUV Rolls Into Ditch Off I-94 In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown from an SUV that rolled into a ditch off Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Three other people in the truck, including the driver whom investigators say had been drinking, were also hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus. The crash briefly blocked several lanes of traffic during the evening commute. (credit: CBS) Investigators say a Chevrolet Tahoe was weaving through traffic before it side-swiped a Honda SUV, lost control, slammed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy