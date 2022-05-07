ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Mina

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for May 7-8 is Mina, an estimated 11-year-old mixed breed dog available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society .

Mina is considered a special-needs dog, according to shelter spokesperson Kathy Robinson. She came to the shelter as a stray and suffers from arthritis, a skin issue and is heartworm-positive.

“She loves people, but does not love other dogs,” Robinson said.

However, Mina has many great qualities that would make her a great pet for someone with a quiet home.

“She soaks up all the attention she can possibly get,” Robinson said. “And she’s a treat hound.”

Because of her age, Robinson said Mina qualifies for the shelter’s senior-to senior program, meaning standard adoption fees will be waived for anyone over 60 who wants to take her home.

Anyone who wants to adopt or foster Mina or one of the shelter’s other dogs can go to the shelter’s facility at 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave.

Anyone who wants to foster or adopt a cat can find them at the shelter’s temporary location off Highway 501 at the Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery in Conway. Dozens of cats remain at the shelter even though 40 were adopted last weekend during a fee-waived event, Robinson said.

The shelter is open daily from noon until 6 p.m.

