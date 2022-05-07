ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Republican South Carolina House member agrees to $12,000 ethics fine

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican South Carolina House member has agreed to pay a $12,000 fine for ethics violations for taking larger campaign donations than allowed, poor record-keeping and inadvertently paying personal bills with campaign cash.

Rep. Jonathon Hill agreed to the fine on Thursday after admitting to 54 ethics violations in a meeting of the House Ethics Committee.

Hill originally faced 133 ethics charges that could have ended in a $266,000 fine, but many of the counts were dismissed or dropped in the settlement.

Hill used his campaign money to pay his mortgage, but realized the mistake because he used the same bank for his personal and his campaign account and quickly corrected his mistake, his attorney, Tom Fernandez, said,

Many of the ethics charges stemmed from failing to record donations, accepting cash donations above the $25 threshold and not recording cash donations.

Hill, a software engineer from Townville first elected in 2014, is not running for reelection this year.

Comments / 37

PASC
3d ago

Glad he’s paying his fines. People should always be held accountable for their actions.

Carolyn Holston
3d ago

I (sniffing & clutching my pearls) simply CANNOT believe that a Republican could break laws...snicker...

Spyderman
3d ago

Dam really, i did not you had to agree to pay FINES!I will have to remember that with the next ticket!The reason the Republicans are always in the news and Democrats get away with murder is the FAKE NEWS are democratic water carriers!Anyway hopefully the dems will be the minority after the midterms!As they should be; they cater to every minority in this country but could care less about them!Wise up; VOTE REPUBLICAN!

