Charges added for SC photographer arrested for sex crimes against child

Five notorious killers including Sarah Everard’s murderer and a father who smothered his own baby daughter are having their sentences reviewed by senior judges. The cases heard on Wednesday at the Court of Appeal included Ms Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens and Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Triple killer Jordan Monaghan and double murder Ian Stewart are also having their jail terms looked at again. The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and four other judges concluded today, with a decision due at a later date.He said: “We propose to take time to...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO