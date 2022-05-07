Denver weather: Heat record possible Saturday

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Denver. David Zalubowski - staff, AP

A warming trend will bring potential record breaking heat on Saturday and elevated fire conditions along the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

Temperatures across the Front Range are expected to vary between mid-to-upper 80's. In Denver, the current high is forecasted at 89 degrees which is two degrees warmer than the daily record that was set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the warming temperatures, dry conditions and wind gusts, fire conditions will be elevated between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Wind gusts across the Front Range and Eastern Plains are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph.

High fire danger will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday despite a slight cool down beginning overnight.

Mother's Day forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with high's in the upper 70's. There is a chance for storms late Sunday, according to the weather service.