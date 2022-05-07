ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Prosecutors drop sex crimes charges against Riley High School special education aide

By Marek Mazurek, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND — A special education tutor at Riley High School was cleared of sex crimes this week after a student she allegedly had sex with said he lied about his accusations.

As a result, St. Joseph County prosecutors dismissed two counts of child seduction against Denise Freitag on Wednesday.

Freitag was originally charged in June when a 16-year-old boy ran away from home and claimed Freitag took him in for a few days and had sex with him. The student said he knew Freitag because she had worked with him at Riley completing school assignments, court documents said.

However, prosecutors moved to drop the charges this week writing "dismissal is in the best interest of justice at this time" in court documents.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office said the decision to dismiss the charges came after the student testified in a deposition that his allegations against Freitag weren't true.

An attorney for Freitag did not return a message seeking comment.

