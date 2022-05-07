ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

5 baseball and 5 softball area teams to compete for state championships

By Bryan Cooney, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

Five baseball teams make state tournament brackets

Jensen Beach earned the No. 1 seed in Region 3-4A and will have home field advantage to try and earn a Final Four berth as the FHSAA revealed the baseball and softball state tournament brackets Saturday.

The Falcons will meet Astronaut, who they defeated in the District 12-4A semifinals on Wednesday, May 11 and could have a potential rematch of their district final with Merritt Island in the semifinals.

John Carroll Catholic, riding one of the longest win streaks in the state at 12 in a row, earned a No. 2 seed in Region 4 after winning the District 13-2A title and will host Champagnat Catholic next Wednesday.

Martin County, the District 12-6A champions, will begin their state tournament as the No. 3 seed in Region 3 and host Winter Haven on Tuesday, May 10.

Okeechobee, the District 12-5A champions, also received a No. 3 seed in Region 3 and will host Cypress Creek next Tuesday.

District 10-7A runner-up Vero Beach will travel to take on Palm Beach Gardens as a No. 7 seed in Region 3 for their quarterfinal matchup next Tuesday.

Five softball teams to compete in state tournament

South Fork, the District 8-5A champions, received a No. 2 seed in Region 2 and will start their state tournament with a home game against Lake Minneola on Thursday, May 12.

Vero Beach, the District 9-7A champions, grabbed the No. 3 seed in Region 3 and will host Palm Beach Gardens next Thursday.

John Carroll Catholic, the District 13-2A champions, earned a No. 4 seed in Region 4 and will host Palmer Trinity next Wednesday.

Jensen Beach's resume vaulted the Falcons into the No. 7 seed in Region 4-4A as an at-large berth and will travel to take on Plantation American Heritage next Wednesday.

Okeechobee was the other area team to earn an at-large berth, receiving the No. 8 seed in Region 2-5A and will travel to top-seeded South Lake next Thursday.

Vero beach volleyball reaches state semifinal

Vero Beach's beach volleyball team reached the FHSAA state semifinals Saturday afternoon after battling inclement weather in Tallahassee on Day 1 of the FHSAA State Championships at Florida State University.

Only able to play one match on Day 1 on Friday due to storms across Northwest Florida, Vero defeated King's Academy and were able to defeat Westminster Christian Saturday morning for a berth to the semifinals.

Vero Beach was set to play Tampa Berkeley Prep for a spot in the state final.

Bishop Kenny, New Smyrna Beach, Hagerty, Timber Creek, Berkeley Prep and Cardinal Mooney joined Vero and Westminster as the last eight teams standing in the sport's inaugural state tournament.

Barring weather, the remainder of the state tournament was due to be completed late Saturday.

Sebastian's Clark wins discus at 3-3A championship

Sebastian River senior Jacori Clark won the discus at Friday's Region 3-3A Track and Field Championship at Traz Powell Stadium in Miami.

Setting a season and personal best, Clark's best throw of 47.89 meters (157 feet, 1 inch) and he will enter as a medal contender at next week's 3A FHSAA State Championships.

South Fork sophomore Addison Boyer took second in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:08.73 to earn a berth to next week's state tournament.

Bulldog senior Katie Hirt shared second in the pole vault with a best mark of 3.30 meters which should ensure her spot to the state tournament.

South Fork's Jack Burgener, Connor Critoph, Maxum Kornilov and Nathan Pinto finished third in the 4x800 relay to earn a spot to the state championship.

Sebastian River's Jake Kramer, Noah McMann, Javon Dawkins and Caleb Wilkinson finished fifth in the 4x800 and also earned a spot to the state meet.

Jensen Beach junior Nic Colbert will have to wait to see if his time of 4:29.65 in the 1,600-meter run that placed him fourth Friday will be good enough to earn an at-large berth to state.

Falcon junior Justin Cannata will also await to see if his time of 9:50.44 in the 3,200-meter run that placed him fifth will sent him to state.

Sebastian River senior Aaron Pena will advance to the state tournament in both the 200-meter and 800-meter wheelchair after clocking times of 37.07 and 2:32.79 seconds respectively on Friday.

Lincoln Park athletes earn trips to state

Lincoln Park Academy's 4x400 relay team of Amber Clark, Melissa Gale, Sydney Daniel and Alexandra Watson grabbed a runner-up finish at Thursday's Region 2-2A Championship at Horizon High School in Winter Garden.

The Greyhound quartet's time of 4:12.72 will send the team to the FHSAA 2A State Championship at the University of Florida on Thursday, May 12.

Amber Clark also will head to Gainesville in the long jump after finishing sixth at regionals with a best mark of 5.15 meters.

