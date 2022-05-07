ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Two men shot inside Brooklyn barbershop, one fatally: NYPD

By Magee Hickey, Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are investigating after two men were shot inside a barbershop in Brooklyn Friday night.

The two men were found about 9:33 p.m. inside the Chester Street business, police said. A 45-year-old man was shot in the torso, while a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Both were transported to an area hospital. The first victim — who has not been identified yet — was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim was listed as being in stable condition.

According to police, someone outside the business shot in through a window. The suspect fired multiple rounds into the shop before fleeing.

Police haven’t said whether the men were the intended targets or innocent bystanders. The NYPD was able to view surveillance video of the gunman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

