Jane Alderson has been a driving force in getting Miss Volunteer America started

By Brandon Shields, Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
The Jackson Sun
 3 days ago

When Miss Volunteer America Pageant show hosts Allison and Jay DeMarcus acknowledged Allison’s mother, Jane Alderson, during Thursday’s presentation, Alderson stood up and waved to the crowd as it gave her the loudest applause they’d given anyone besides a preliminary winner to that point this week.

“She’s been there for every step of this process, doing what needs to be done and being a rock for me as we’re putting all this together,” said Allison DeMarcus, the director of the inaugural pageant. “While I’ve been taking calls and connecting people, mom has been there too and been right there in the middle of all this right next to me through everything we’ve experienced in this process.”

Alderson is revered by seemingly everyone in the pageant community in Tennessee and all in the Miss Volunteer America organization.

“She’s been involved with this for decades and played a big role in making the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant what it is through her decades of work with Mr. (Jimmy) Exum and Mr. (Tom) Hensley,” DeMarcus said. “And when Mr. Exum and Mr. Hensley both decided it was time for them to step aside and bring new people in to lead this, I was relieved to know mom would stay with me to see this thing through.”

Her daughter isn’t the only one who is appreciative of what she brings to the Miss Volunteer America Organization.

The board members and longtime volunteers are have come to love her as the official mother of the pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZN7xa_0fWL5PhW00

Lashonda Williams, Nichole Lawrence, Stacy McIntyre and Lori Wigginton have volunteered with the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant group for years and have had the chance to get to know Alderson as a leader for the organization.

“Jane Alderson has had an Impact on my life not only in pageants but personally,” said McIntyre. “I cannot imagine the pageant without her (because of) the many late nights behind scenes that no one sees. But I do.”

Her work in the pageant world isn’t all she’s known for.

“When you hear the name Jane Alderson the first thing that comes to your mind is pageants, community, and volunteerism,” said Lawrence. “The more I got to know her the better I know her servant’s heart.”

Alderson is a former winner of the Jackson Rotary Club’s Woman of the Year, and her work and connections within the Jackson and West Tennessee community have been something that’s kept the concept of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer and Miss Volunteer America going when there have been times in the early days and during the COVID-19 pandemic when those connections were needed.

“Jane Alderson, who we lovingly call Lady Jane, brings a certain class to pageantry that is second to none,” said Wigginton. “To watch her support these girls so selflessly the last 15 years should be an example for everyone.”

And her support for others within the organization doesn’t stop at the contestants or the crown winners.

“The love and support Jane has given me as a single mother has truly impacted my life and the life of my children,” said Williams.

DaMarcus said her mother has been one that’s kept her going and encouraged during those tough times over the last couple years.

“It’s been difficult at times because there have been times when we’re in ‘hurry up and wait’ mode as we waited on venues to open back up and people being allowed to gather,” DaMarcus said. “But she has been committed to this no matter what.

“She told me at one point, ‘If we have to have this thing in my backyard at my house, we’re having it. You keep working on it.’ That shows her drive to make things happen when she truly believes in something, and everyone in this organization is blessed to have her with us.”

Reach Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com. Follow him on Twitter @JSEditorBrandon or on Instagram at editorbrandon.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jane Alderson has been a driving force in getting Miss Volunteer America started

