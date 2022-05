PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for one last mild day in the Valley before a big warm-up arrives this weekend. It will be less windy today, with a Valley high of 89 degrees. A trough of low pressure has finally moved away from our region. In its wake, look for breezy northerly winds this morning that ease up throughout the day. Winds should stay fairly light across Arizona for most of today, with another round of windy weather not expected until Sunday. After a very cool morning, temperatures will warm to below-normal levels this afternoon, but that’s short-lived.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO