Oh, snap: This week's best photos
A sweet addition in Lakeland
Frost Bake Shop opened its third location on Monday, May 2, in The Lake District. Frost’s full line of products – including frosting shots, cookies and cupcakes – are available at the new bakery.
A new gym at Collierville Elementary
Collierville Schools will host a ribbon cutting for Collerville Elementary’s new gym on Tuesday, May 10. The new gym will have a full court, LED lighting, a stage for theater productions, a bookstore and a high-quality Lü projector. The existing gym will be razed this summer.
Calling 12
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 2 against Golden State.
Coming together in Collierville
Dragon Games is an Olympic-style event that gives the students and volunteers an opportunity to come together and support one another.
