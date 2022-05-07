Oh, snap: This week's best photos

The third Frost Bake Shop opened this week in The Lake District. (Jennifer Bigg/The Daily Memphian)

A sweet addition in Lakeland

Frost Bake Shop opened its third location on Monday, May 2, in The Lake District. Frost’s full line of products – including frosting shots, cookies and cupcakes – are available at the new bakery.

Work continues on Collierville Elementary School’s new gym on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A new gym at Collierville Elementary

Collierville Schools will host a ribbon cutting for Collerville Elementary’s new gym on Tuesday, May 10. The new gym will have a full court, LED lighting, a stage for theater productions, a bookstore and a high-quality Lü projector. The existing gym will be razed this summer.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes up for a dunk during a May 3, 2022 playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in Memphis, Tennessee. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Calling 12

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 2 against Golden State.

Meg Payne helps Collierville Elementary School student Swayze Cupp run during the Dragon Games, a "special Olympics-esque" field day event, held at Collierville High School May 5, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphain)

Coming together in Collierville

Dragon Games is an Olympic-style event that gives the students and volunteers an opportunity to come together and support one another.