ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Oh, snap: This week's best photos

By The Daily Memphian Staff
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41IOhU_0fWL52jI00

The third Frost Bake Shop opened this week in The Lake District. (Jennifer Bigg/The Daily Memphian)

A sweet addition in Lakeland

Frost Bake Shop opened its third location on Monday, May 2, in The Lake District. Frost’s full line of products – including  frosting shots, cookies and cupcakes – are available at the new bakery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jA7Xc_0fWL52jI00

Work continues on Collierville Elementary School’s new gym on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

A new gym at Collierville Elementary

Collierville Schools will host a ribbon cutting for Collerville Elementary’s new gym on Tuesday, May 10. The new gym will have a full court, LED lighting, a stage for theater productions, a bookstore and a high-quality Lü projector. The existing gym will be razed this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1cV3_0fWL52jI00

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes up for a dunk during a May 3, 2022 playoff game against the Golden State Warriors in Memphis, Tennessee. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

Calling 12

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant finished with 47 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in Game 2 against Golden State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1Cti_0fWL52jI00

Meg Payne helps Collierville Elementary School student Swayze Cupp run during the Dragon Games, a "special Olympics-esque" field day event, held at Collierville High School May 5, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphain)

Coming together in Collierville

Dragon Games is an Olympic-style event that gives the students and volunteers an opportunity to come together and support one another.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest returns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kim Lodge and his family have been flying from Canada to Memphis for 20 years to compete in the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking contest. “One you come here, you get hooked,” Lodge said. “It’s like a little holiday, ten days every May.” By Sunday, over 200 teams began setting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
City
Collierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy