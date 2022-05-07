ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

Flood Warning issued for Brown by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, SD
City
Columbia, SD
State
South Dakota State
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fields are flooding east of Point Pleasant, Missouri. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 29.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.2 feet Friday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 2:39 PM and 3:23 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/03 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1.0 Minor 11/04 PM 3.2 1.5 1.9 1.0 Minor 12/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.7 1.0 Minor 12/04 PM 2.9 1.2 1.7 1.0 None 13/05 AM 3.2 1.5 1.6 1.0 Minor NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/02 PM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 AM 3.5 1.8 2.1 0.5 Minor 11/03 PM 3.2 1.5 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 AM 3.3 1.6 1.8 0.5 Minor 12/04 PM 3.0 1.3 1.7 0.5 Minor 13/05 AM 3.3 1.6 1.6 0.5 Minor
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#James River#Vehicles
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Virginia Beach WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Virginia Beach. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 14, Highway 58 through and below Tehachapi Pass, including the town of Mojave, and Highway 178 through and below Walker Pass.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Utah WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Utah. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Overnight temperatures expected to drop into the low to mid 30s with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 in the cold prone areas of these zones. * WHERE...In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sensitive plants and vegetation should be protected.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Central Douglas County, Curry County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Curry County Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 28 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Some areas inland from the coast in Curry and Douglas counties including Camas Valley, Glendale, Drain, Curtain, and Yoncalla. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Central La Paz, Parker Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central La Paz; Parker Valley BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST /MIDNIGHT PDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust. * WHERE...In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County. In California, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. Including Interstate 10 and Highway 95. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Mid day until mid evening today, late morning until mid evening Wednesday, then from mid morning until mid evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 12 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy