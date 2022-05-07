ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

Menomonie PD: 12-year-old found safe

By WEAU Staff
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)- Per the Menomonie Police Department, 12-year-old Jakeem Odell has been found safe. MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Jakeem Odell. According to the Menomonie Police Department, the 12-year-old was last seen in the area of Harvey...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Man in custody after shooting another person over traffic dispute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after allegedly shooting a person in a traffic dispute Saturday in Eau Claire. 33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested after the shooting, which happened near the intersection of North Hastings Way and Melby Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATE: Missing Wausau-area woman found safe

Alonna Leigh Jagodinski, previously reported as missing from the Town of Wausau, has been found safe and reunited with her family. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Town of Wausau residents who searched their outbuildings and vehicles along with reviewing footage from game cameras, video doorbells, and surveillance systems.
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Police Department undergoes annual in-service training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse police officers are sharpening their skills this week, while also learning new policing tactics. As part of the La Crosse Police Department’s (LCPD) annual in-service training, a new course known as ICAT is being used to focus on specific types of situations.
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Menomonie, WI
Menomonie, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Menomonie Pd#Weau#Nike Shoes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘You Know Who I Am, Right?’: Bodycam Video Shows Officer Pull Phone From Hand Of Daunte Wright’s Mother

Originally published on May 5 BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Bodycam footage has been released of a police encounter with the mother of Daunte Wright, the Black driver fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer last year. Katie Wright says she was assaulted Wednesday night by an officer in the city where her son was killed. According to the activist group Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, Katie Wright was recording a police interaction on Facebook Live. The video shows her recording several officers involved in an apparent traffic stop on southbound Highway 252, broadcasting the scene from across the median. At...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Inmate Found Dead Inside Anoka County Jail Identified As Riley Domeier, 20

Originally published May 1. Updated with victim’s identity, and current status of the investigation. ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The cause of death of an Andover man who died inside his Anoka County Jail cell last week is still unclear, according to the county sheriff’s office. The victim, identified Wednesday by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office as 20-year-old Riley J. Domeier, was found unresponsive in his cell just after 1 a.m. last Thursday. Staff attempted lifesaving measures, but he was eventually declared dead at the scene. “This is a tragic situation in which we anxiously await the results of the investigation and the report from the medical examiner,” Sheriff James Stuart said. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family during this difficult time.” The medical examiner’s office “did not find any signs of trauma to Domeier,” and they’re awaiting the results of toxicology tests, which could take several weeks.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Man dies after incident involving tractor tire in Taylor County

TOWN OF LITTLE BLACK, Wis. (WEAU) -A man has died due to injuries suffered after an incident involving a tractor tire in Taylor County Thursday. According to a media release by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at 11:14 a.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man trapped underneath a large tractor tire on a farm at the address of W5673 Pine Avenue in the Town of Little Black. The caller reported that the man may have died.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy