Soccer

Napoli wins at Torino 1-0 despite Insigne penalty miss

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

MILAN (AP) — Napoli has won at Torino 1-0 despite missing a penalty and consolidated...

Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Tchouameni, Silva, Martinez, Nkunku, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro) Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign 24-year-old Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Lorenzo Insigne
The Independent

Sadio Mane keeps Liverpool’s quadruple bid on track with winner at Aston Villa

Sadio Mane kept Liverpool’s quadruple hopes alive after frantic comeback win at Aston Villa.The forward’s 22nd goal of the season earned Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-1 victory and moved them level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz’s opener during a mad opening six minutes.Liverpool trail City on goal difference and their rivals have the chance to move three points clear with two games left when they travel to Wolves on Wednesday.Klopp now takes his side to Wembley for Saturday’s FA Cup final with Chelsea in the next stage of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sadio Mane earns Liverpool comeback win at Aston Villa to keep Premier League title fight alive

A slip from Steven Gerrard may have cost Liverpool a Premier League title. A team of his will not do likewise this year, valiantly as Aston Villa tried. For an hour, Manchester City seemed to be closing in on the crown. Liverpool looked like dropping points for the second successive game.But there was no slip-up after May’s great catalyst intervened. Liverpool have trailed in all three matches in the month, but their powers of recovery have been aided by Luis Diaz. The January signing was the architect of Sadio Mane’s eighth goal in his last 10 starts. The Senegalese got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Haaland moving to City after $63M deal with Dortmund

Manchester City has agreed to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. City is bringing in one of the world’s most exciting young players as a belated replacement for club great Sergio Aguero. The Premier League champions say the 21-year-old Haaland will join on July 1. It is subject to personal terms being finalized. The Norway striker will cost 60 million euros ($63.2 million) after City activated the release clause in his Dortmund contract. He is set to sign a five-year deal with the club he supported as a kid and for whom his father, Alf-Inge, played from 2000-03.
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Napoli#Serie A#Torino 1 0#Ap Sports#Juventus
SkySports

Gary Neville's title race verdict: This one isn't over yet; injury to Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville thinks the injury to Man City's Ruben Dias boosts Liverpool's chances in a title race that he claims "isn't over yet". City moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle meaning they require just seven points from their remaining three fixtures away at Wolves and West Ham and a home clash with Aston Villa to retain the title.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Betis defeats Valencia to keep Champions League hopes alive

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has defeated Valencia 3-0 in the Spanish league to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season. It was a rematch of the Copa del Rey final won by Betis in a penalty shootout last month. Willian José, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias scored a goal each in the second half to move Betis within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Atlético visits Elche on Wednesday. Betis is four points behind Sevilla ahead of the rival’s home game against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. There will be two rounds left after the mid-week games.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Juventus target says the usual stuff claiming he is only focused on the present

Juventus’ summer target, Gianluca Scamacca, has revealed he rarely reads the news amidst several reports he is wanted by the Bianconeri and other clubs. The attacker is part of the present generation of impressive Sassuolo players who are young and exciting to watch. He leads their attack in most...
SOCCER
BBC

Transfer news: Red Devils interested in Nkunku and Laimer

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are looking to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku this summer. (Football.London), external. United are also interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, who has worked previously with interim manager Ralf Rangnick. (Mirror), external. David Beckham hopes Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on...
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton, Player Ratings: Lukaku impresses, the rest ... not so much

It truly is unfortunate that we were not able to hold on to the three points in this game, changing the narrative in the final ten minutes away from Lukaku’s possible redemption arc and back to our continuing troubles with mistakes and silly conceded goals. But this performance should still hopefully provide a platform for an impactful finish to the season for the big man — and set him for a better second season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Idaho8.com

Inter Milan takes on Juventus in Italian Cup final

MILAN (AP) — The Italian Cup final could mark the first of two trophies for Inter Milan. Inter plays Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday. It then has two league matches to play and is two points behind AC Milan. The Italian Cup final is arguably even more important for Juventus. Massimiliano Allegri returned to the club last year after a season of disappointment under Andrea Pirlo but Juventus again looks set to finish fourth in Serie A. Juventus will be able to take heart from its positive record in the Italian Cup. The defending champions have won the trophy a record 20 times.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Edinson Cavani Opens Up On Boca Juniors Interest

Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer. A few clubs from Spain, Italy, and South America are interested in the player. Recently, the player spoke about his future to ESPN Brasil after suffering a poor spell at Old Trafford despite finishing strong under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year. Injuries have not helped his case at all.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Fiorentina vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: May 9, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

With the top four teams already having sewn up Champions League invitations for next season, four teams in Italy's top flight are battling it out for one guaranteed UEFA Europa League spot and one UEFA Europa Conference League spot. Two of those clubs will go head-to-head on Monday when Fiorentina hosts Roma. The Romans are currently in fifth place in the Italian Serie A table, while Fiorentina is three points behind in eighth place. You can see what happens when you stream the action on Paramount+.
SOCCER

