BOONVILLE — Heidi L. Smith, principal of Adirondack Senior High School, has announced the school’s top scholars for the Class of 2022. Luke Brach, son of Bruce Brach and Shannon Brach, of Alder Creek, has been named co-valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Adirondack Senior High School, with a grade point average of 98.93.

BOONVILLE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO