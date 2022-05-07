ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

Alabamians report seeing Vicky White at adult store before manhunt

By Audrey Conklin
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Alabamians have reported seeing fugitive correctional officer Vicky White visiting an adult store before she disappeared with escaped Lauderdale County prisoner Casey Cole White. Workers in the store, however, told NewsNation that they could not comment on any potential sightings. Others reported seeing her inside a department store...

