ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SFA Regents Approve Campus Wireless License Renewal

By SFA Press Release
scttx.com
 3 days ago

May 7, 2022 — Members of Stephen F. Austin State University’s Board of Regents met to approve a five-year Cisco wireless licensing renewal, among other actions, during a special called meeting Friday. The total five-year cost of...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

T-Mobile announces Internet Freedom to help you switch providers

T-Mobile has launched a new service called Internet Freedom that is designed to help you switch your broadband provider to the company even if you have a current contract. The company will cover termination fees with your current provider up to $500 and they will also offer you a 15-day test drive of their broadband for free.
INTERNET
pymnts

Digital Payments, Last-Mile Transparency Bring Logic to Logistics

Logistics as an industry seems to be lacking some logic. At least when it comes to payments. Supply chains are still being roiled by the pandemic. Stockouts were common even as late as last year before inflation truly took off, and restrictions and lockdowns still were the norm. More than a third of shoppers could not find what they wanted on shelves.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Treasurers Turn to Automation to Tackle Demands of Global Commerce

The marketplace’s digital transformation has given rise to new eCommerce ecosystems that highlight the need for payment mechanisms that are secure while matching the real-time imperatives of seamless customer service. New business models born of the digital shift, such as manufacturer-led, direct-to-consumer (D2C) digital storefronts, have further underscored the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Make human services more accessible without losing the ‘human’ touch

My study of 65+ startups operating as tech-enhanced human services (TEHS) suggests that while companies should be ambitious about what tech can do for scaling a human service, they should also ensure that the human component of the service is not compromised. The rise of tech-enhanced human services. Many startups...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfa#Wireless Network#State University#Higher Education Fund#Love Advertising Inc#The Sfa Board Of Regents
freightwaves.com

FOSC chat: Logistics firms turn to Lean Solutions for tech staffing needs

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: What’s next for Lean Solutions Group?. DETAILS: Lean Solutions Group is seeking to revolutionize the way...
ROGERS, AR
freightwaves.com

Automation and technology to improve overall broker experience

The freight and logistics industry never sleeps. With drivers on the road at all hours of the night, others in the industry loading and shipping, and people across the world waiting for packages, there is always a need for quick service and updates around the clock, making it vital for companies to upgrade their technology.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

$62.5M Fundraise Values Self-Checkout System Mashgin at $1.5B

Mashgin, a touchless self-checkout system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision, has raised $62.5 million in a Series B funding round that values the business at $1.5 billion, according to a Monday (May 9) press release. The company, which has received $74.7 million in funding to date, said...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Special Education
BUCKSCO.Today

Join DeSales U for ‘Pie & AI’ an Explanation of Knowledge Graphs and Optimizing Supply Chains

Pie & AI at Desales University explains some of the tech behind supply chain optimization.Image via DeepLearning.AI at DeSales University. Knowledge graphs and their ability to improve supply chain management is the topic of a May 12 presentation at DeSales University at the University Conference Center in Center Valley. The in-person session, hosted by the university’s Center for Data Analytics, runs from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Utilities Test Out New Role as Mobile-Payment CX Transformers

Picture a lightbulb popping on above someone’s head. It’s a classic image denoting a good idea, and many utilities are having this exact moment now as digital transformation in billing and payments comes to what is arguably the original connected ecosystem — the utility grid. Surveying more...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Getting a computer engineering degree online: What to expect

Factors from flexibility to potential savings may tempt you to pursue a computer engineering degree online. But researching online programs can be overwhelming, so knowing what to expect before enrolling will allow you to focus on making the best choice. This page will guide you through online computer engineering degrees,...
EDUCATION
pymnts

Payoneer Announces Launch of Payoneer Checkout

Commerce tech company Payoneer will now offer payment acceptance for direct-to-customer (DTC) webstores with its new service Payoneer Checkout, a press release says. Payoneer Checkout will add a way for merchants to work within the increasingly popular DTC market. The release said this will add a “unified experience” across digital channels, consolidating funds across various marketplace and direct sales channels in the company’s multicurrency accounts.
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Tackle the IT Field with Confidence with This Super Bundle

As long as computers and technology remain prevalent in society, there will always be a strong need for information technology professionals. Not only are IT professionals a company’s, school’s, or organization’s first line of defense against tech problems, they are also tasked with keeping networks and devices safe and secure from ever-growing security threats.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Reducing the ‘work of work’ with AI and automation

As flexible work continues and customer expectations continue to rise, artificial intelligence (AI) can be a powerful ally in delivering successful customer and employee experience strategies. On one hand, this technology allows employees to be more productive in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world and on the other, it frees up employees from repetitive processes, enabling them to slow down and focus on customers with empathy where they need it most.
SOFTWARE
ZDNet

Learn how to succeed in business with this discounted MBA material

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Many folks think they need to go back to school to earn their Master of Business Administration (MBA) before making their mark in the business world. However, successful businesses have been launched and operated successfully by entrepreneurs without an expensive degree.
EDUCATION
CNET

Get the Complete Microsoft Azure Training Bundle for Just $39

With tons of employees and businesses permanently switching over to remote work, a secure and efficient cloud computing platform is more important to companies than ever before. According to Microsoft, over 95% of Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Azure as their primary cloud computing platform, and demand for certified Azure architects and designers is at an all-time high. If you're looking to earn your Azure certification and get a leg up in your IT career, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Now through May 11, you can get lifetime access to the Complete Azure Certification Prep Bundle for just $39 at StackSocial, hundreds less than it would cost you to take each course individually.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy