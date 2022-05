People all over the world have fallen in love with a remarkably loyal dog, who waits outside a station every day for his owner to come home from work. This beautiful golden-brown dog is named Xiongxiong, which means ‘bear’ in Chinese. Xiongxiong is 15 years old and has been with his owner Mr. Chen for 8 years. When Mr. Chen leaves home early in the morning, the faithful canine follows him to the metro station and stays there for around 12 hours until his owner comes back from work. One resident told Chongqing Evening News that “His eyes were always looking towards the side of the station. Even if it’s raining he’s still there”.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO