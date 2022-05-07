Virginia man caught drinking during oil change, fourth DUI

Nicholas Koslicki made friends everywhere he went. That is one reason why people from all over the country are planning to fly to Virginia to say goodbye to the Virginia State Trooper and U.S. Marine veteran.
A Richmond man was killed in a construction accident in Stafford County, authorities said. Brody Beverly, 23, was found dead inside a utility task vehicle (UTV) at a construction site on Centreport Parkway around 3:44 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Initial investigation...
Four men have been arrested in connection with a massive Prince William drug seizure, authorities said. The men, aged 19 to 23, were caught carrying over 5,000 suspect counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, the Prince William County Police Department said on Twitter. Walter Alexander Quintanilla Gomez, Emerson Giovanni Quintanilla Gomez, Joel...
That's what Isle of Wight sheriff's deputies say Preston Thomas told them when he walked through the doors of their office and turned himself in on Thursday, seven months after he was accused of shooting and killing his new coworker at Safco Products -- and leading police on a statewide manhunt.
Inmate Makes Police Report After Leaving Virginia JailGetty Images. An inmate was none too happy when he was released from jail. Here is the entire daily incident report from the Stafford County Sheriff.
The Lauderdale County corrections officer charged with assisting an inmate who has been charged with capital murder has been fired from her job, Sheriff Rick Singleton said Wednesday. While Vicky White had planned to retire, her termination will cost her state-funded contributions to her pension, Singleton said. “Why, absolutely,” Singleton...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Virgina Couple Caught During Manhunt for Other FugitivesVirginia Police. Two wanted subjects were arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Warrenton Road as deputies were canvassing the area, after a shooting in Olde Forge subdivision.
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 4-year-old died of acute alcohol poisoning last Thursday after her grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey, as the child’s mother watched, reports NBC News. The child, China Record, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 when authorities arrived at the...
An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Board of Education has suspended a former Berkley County School District (BCSD) teacher’s certificate of education after she was accused of inappropriately hugging a student. According to the order of suspension, published Tuesday, Dorothy Van Der Sterre Smith was a teacher at Timberland High School in December […]
