Memphis, TN

Man allegedly steals car, runs on foot away from police with toddler in hand, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Mario Oliver Mario Oliver (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car and running from the police with a child in his arms.

Mario Oliver, 34, is charged with evading arrest, resisting official detention, theft of property and child abuse/neglect after two incidences at the beginning of May.

On May 4, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a car crash and auto theft at about 11:15 a.m. at I-240 westbound and Millbranch Road.

The victim told police he was driving on I-240 when he observed a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed and rolled over into the ditch, an affidavit said.

According to a report, the victim stated he stopped and parked his 2019 Dodge Ram on the emergency shoulder to assist the driver of the Tahoe when that driver ran to the victim’s truck and allegedly sped away.

The victim’s truck was entered as stolen.

On May 6, officers were patrolling the area of S. Third Street and Horn Lake Road just after 12 p.m. when police saw the stolen truck parked at the gas pumps of the Exxon in the 4000 block of S. Third Street, police said.

The truck was occupied by a man, later identified as Mario Oliver, and a woman.

According to records, when Oliver saw police, he fled from the truck carrying a 1-year-old.

While running, he dropped the child and continued running, disregarding the orders he was being given by officers to stop and surrender, the affidavit said.

Officers were able to catch Oliver after he fell to the ground while running. The suspect tried to flee and would not place his hands behind his back for handcuffing.

Officers finally handcuffed Oliver and placed him under arrest, police said.

The 1-year-old was checked out by paramedics and no injuries were found.

Oliver is due in court on May 9 and his bond was set at $5,000.

