Get the TVG Promo Code for May 2022

New customers don’t need a TVG promo code to claim their great customer offer in May 2022. Find out how to get your risk-free bet of up to $200 below.

TVG Promo Code No Code required – Click here to claim TVG Promo Up to $200 Risk Free Bet TVG Promo T&C’s New Customers only, TVG Participating States only, age 21+ and 4NJBets account holders who are residents of New Jersey.

The TVG new customer offer is a risk-free bet of up to $200. This means that you can place your first eligible wager up to a maximum of $200, and receive $200 in free bets even if the bet loses. If the bet wins, you’ll be paid out the returns from your wager, meaning that this offer is ideal if you’ve got a specific bet lined up.

TVG will refund your first win bet when you finish 2nd or 3rd on the Kentucky Derby and more select races from Churchill Downs all Derby week long. Just opt in then bet to win on any eligible race. If your first single horse win wager on a race finishes 2nd or 3rd, they’ll refund you up to $10 per race.

Get ready for Derby Day early and pay no deposit fees. On Monday through Thursday of Derby week, TVG will waive the fees on your first deposit of $50 or more each day. Just opt in, then deposit at least $50 using any deposit method and you’ll pay no TVG fees.

Without a doubt TVG is one of the best horse racing betting sites out there, with a fantastic desktop site and impressive mobile app.

Their wide selection of markets stand out from the crowd, and make TVG one of the leading horse racing books in the USA.

With racing coverage coming from more than 150 tracks worldwide, there’s no shortage of horse racing.

Betting online with TVG means you’ll receive the same great odds as those at the tracks, with the betting linked into the pari-mutuel pools. This gives added opportunities as you can engage in additional betting such as exactas and superfectas.

Perhaps the standout feature offered by TVG is the range of live streaming. Log in at any time of day, and you’ll be able to watch and wager on races throughout the world, with further options to enjoy the action on its apps and through the Watch TVG service, too.

As TVG is a horse racing only book, the wagers available are the same as the pools you would find at a race track. The following bet types are all available to place at TVG.

Win : Your chosen selection must come in first.

: Your chosen selection must come in first. Place : Your chosen selection must come in first or second.

: Your chosen selection must come in first or second. Show : Your chosen selection must come in first, second, or third.

: Your chosen selection must come in first, second, or third. Exacta : Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order. Quinella : Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order. Trifecta : Pick the horses you think will finish first, second and third in that order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first, second and third in that order. Superfecta : Pick the horses you think will finish first, second, third and fourth in that order.

The exacta, trifecta, and superfecta all feature additional options such as box, key or wheel. The box option offers these combinations in any order, while key or wheel options see you give a focus to specific selections within these bets.

Daily Double : Pick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting.

: Pick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting. Pick 3/4/5/6/7/8 : Pick the winners of a series of consecutive races, starting at just three races, going all the way up to eight races. The home page shows the rollovers for these bets, so if you’re looking for a huge payday, check out this list daily.

On entering TVG, the main page features a large splash screen filling much of the screen, with the most popular races of the day taking center stage. Any promotions and offers will also be displayed, allowing you to easily take advantage of anything on offer.

Down the left side of the screen is a chronological order of the upcoming races offered, with a neat countdown timer showing you exactly how long is left until the race begins.

To the right of the page, you’ll find information concerning the carry-over pools from each of the tracks; ideal if you’re looking for that mega payout.

To access the rest of the site, you’ll click on the drop-down menu across the top of the page. The first list features a full race schedule, the racing results and a comprehensive track information list. This is categorized state by state at the top of the page, with international track info at the bottom.

The Handicapping menu is where you’ll do your race analysis. Here you can access the handicapping store, the free past performance program, race replays, TVG picks and the TVG blog.

The blog offers regular articles about the world of racing and is updated multiple times a day. Good for any level of horse racing bettor.

The third drop-down menu offers a link to the promotions, with the help section available by clicking on the “?”. The help menu features tutorial videos, a resource center, TVG FAQ and a feedback section, where you can email the site directly.

App Store Rating (/5) Play Store Rating (/5) App Size Price 4.7 (13.8K ratings)4.1 (1.8K ratings)43.4MBFree

TVG also has their own mobile betting app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Apple users can simply go directly to the app store to download the app, while Android users can download the app directly from a link on TVG’s website.

The TVG app is intuitive, with the ability to swipe through menus and tap the selections you want.

Live streaming is also available through the mobile app. Simply hit “Live” and the live stream will appear at the top of your mobile device while you can scroll through the races and place your bets in the lower half of the screen.

Form, statistics and other handicapping information are all also available on the mobile app, just like the website.

One of the best options available via the app is the race alerts, where you can receive a notification five minutes before the start of a race and another notification when the result is official. You can turn these notifications on or off.

One of the most important aspects of betting on horse racing is watching the race. The good news, live streaming is TVG’s specialty. The “Videos” page of the site gives you a long list of all the day’s races that you can stream live on the site, as well as those you can watch directly from TVG.

The site features two channels where you can enjoy the racing: TVG and TVG2.

You can also enjoy the TVG action through the “Watch TVG,” service available through Roku, Amazon, and Apple devices. Having downloaded the service onto your particular device, you can log in through your account and stream the action.

As well as a fantastic horse racing book, TVG caters to all your other needs surrounding horse racing. The comprehensive racing results service gives you a full rundown of payouts for each race. You can also display the racecards and other info such as the race purse, the odds for every horse, the weight carried and the jockey and trainer, too.



For even more detailed info, you can purchase a past performance program. You’ll pay for them initially, but as long as you wager the appropriate amount, the fees for this extensive info will be reimbursed.

There are four past performances programs for you to enjoy:

TVG full

TVG basic

TVG watch and wager

TVG Super 8

Each of the following programs come at different prices, meaning the higher your interest, the better package you can get.



The results of previous races can be found under the Horse Racing tab at the top of the page. TVG really does go into detail regarding race results, giving you a full rundown of the 1-2-3 in each race, as well as all of the payouts, too (including exactas, trifectas, superfectas, daily doubles, the Pick 3/4/5/6/8 alongside win/place and show).

Bettors are also able to search for a particular horse in the results section, as well as adding horses to your favorites tab, meaning you can keep a close eye on the horses you’re a fan of.

TVG is a well respected and legitimate horse racing book. As one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in the USA, they are incredibly popular and maintain high levels of safety and security for bettors.

There are plenty of states where TVG is legal. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming all are able to wager with TVG.

In all states where TVG is licensed and legal, bettors must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Yes, TVG does have a fantastic sportsbook app, available on iOS.

There are a couple of deposit options available at TVG. Unfortunately, there is only one deposit method in which you will incur no fees. The deposit methods available are listed below.