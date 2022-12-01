Get the TVG Promo Code for December 2022

New York Post readers can use the TVG promo code 200TVG to claim their great customer offer in December 2022. Find out how to get your first Single-Horse win wager up to $200 back if you lose.

Already have an account with TVG? Check out more of the best sports betting sites.

TVG Promo Code 200TVG TVG Promo Get Your First Single-Horse Win Wager up to $200 Back If You Lose TVG Promo T&C’s New Customers only, TVG Participating States only, age 21+ and 4NJBets account holders who are residents of New Jersey.

The TVG new customer offer means you can get your first single-horse win wager back up to $200. This means that you can place your first eligible wager up to a maximum of $200, and receive $200 in free bets even if the bet loses. If the bet wins, you’ll be paid out the returns from your wager, meaning that this offer is ideal if you’ve got a specific bet lined up.

Click above to claim your TVG welcome bonus

Hit Join Now

Provide account and address details When asked for a promo code, enter 200TVG

Complete registration

Make your first deposit

Place your first eligible bet

If it wins you can bank the payout

If it loses your bonus funds will be available within five days

TVG Participating States only, age 21+ and 4NJBets account holders who are residents of New Jersey.

TVG will refund your first win bet when you finish 2nd or 3rd on the Kentucky Derby and more select races from Churchill Downs all Derby week long. Just opt in then bet to win on any eligible race. If your first single horse win wager on a race finishes 2nd or 3rd, they’ll refund you up to $10 per race.

Get ready for Derby Day early and pay no deposit fees. On Monday through Thursday of Derby week, TVG will waive the fees on your first deposit of $50 or more each day. Just opt in, then deposit at least $50 using any deposit method and you’ll pay no TVG fees.

Without a doubt TVG is one of the best horse racing betting sites out there, with a fantastic desktop site and impressive mobile app.

Their wide selection of markets stand out from the crowd, and make TVG one of the leading horse racing books in the USA.

With racing coverage coming from more than 150 tracks worldwide, there’s no shortage of horse racing.

Betting online with TVG means you’ll receive the same great odds as those at the tracks, with the betting linked into the pari-mutuel pools. This gives added opportunities as you can engage in additional betting such as exactas and superfectas.

Perhaps the standout feature offered by TVG is the range of live streaming. Log in at any time of day, and you’ll be able to watch and wager on races throughout the world, with further options to enjoy the action on its apps and through the Watch TVG service, too.

As TVG is a horse racing only book, the wagers available are the same as the pools you would find at a race track. The following bet types are all available to place at TVG.

Win : Your chosen selection must come in first.

: Your chosen selection must come in first. Place : Your chosen selection must come in first or second.

: Your chosen selection must come in first or second. Show : Your chosen selection must come in first, second, or third.

: Your chosen selection must come in first, second, or third. Exacta : Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in that order. Quinella : Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first and second in any order. Trifecta : Pick the horses you think will finish first, second and third in that order.

: Pick the horses you think will finish first, second and third in that order. Superfecta : Pick the horses you think will finish first, second, third and fourth in that order.

The exacta, trifecta, and superfecta all feature additional options such as box, key or wheel. The box option offers these combinations in any order, while key or wheel options see you give a focus to specific selections within these bets.

Daily Double : Pick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting.

: Pick the winners of each of the first two races at a meeting. Pick 3/4/5/6/7/8 : Pick the winners of a series of consecutive races, starting at just three races, going all the way up to eight races. The home page shows the rollovers for these bets, so if you’re looking for a huge payday, check out this list daily.

App Store Rating (/5) Play Store Rating (/5) App Size Price 4.7 (13.8K ratings)4.1 (1.8K ratings)43.4MBFree

TVG is a well respected and legitimate horse racing book. As one of the first online sportsbooks to launch in the USA, they are incredibly popular and maintain high levels of safety and security for bettors.

There are plenty of states where TVG is legal. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming all are able to wager with TVG.

In all states where TVG is licensed and legal, bettors must be aged 21+ in order to place a wager.

Yes, TVG does have a fantastic sportsbook app, available on iOS.

There are a couple of deposit options available at TVG. Unfortunately, there is only one deposit method in which you will incur no fees. The deposit methods available are listed below.