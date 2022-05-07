ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Standout DL from Arizona State to visit Oregon Ducks weighing potential transfer, NIL deal

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

The idea of free agency in college football is now a reality.

With the combination of the transfer portal making it easier for players to move from one school to another mixed with name, image, and likeness deals putting money in the pockets of said players, a number of athletes are now considering their options and letting the open market decide where they might play next.

Arizona State star defensive lineman Jermayne Lole is one of those players now testing the “free agency” market. As a former preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection and Outland Trophy Watch List player, Lole has announced that he will enter the transfer portal as a way to explore his value in the NIL marketplace.

According to 247Sports’ Sun Devil Source, Lole has made it clear that he desires to return to ASU for the 2022 season but wants to test the waters on the open market first.

“Lole is expected to garner offers in excess of $100,000 by NIL collectives representing other college programs and he will evaluate such opportunities, two people close to the development told Sun Devil Source,” Chris Karpman wrote.

One of the places that Lole will be checking out this summer is the University of Oregon. He announced a few visits that he will be taking over the coming months before making a decision.

Lole sat out the 2021 season because of a triceps injury that was suffered in August, but he would still be among the best returning players for the Sun Devils. In three years with ASU, Lole has 122 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 8 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

At 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, he fits the mold of a massive defensive lineman who will wreak havoc in the middle of a Dan Lanning defense. So will Oregon’s new coaching staff — in conjunction with Division Street, the Ducks’ NIL collective — drop the bag for Lole and get him to transfer to Eugene this summer?

It will certainly be something to watch in this new era of college football.

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
