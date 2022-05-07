Kentucky Derby 2022: How to watch, post time, horses, odds, more
With the 2022 Kentucky Derby set to get underway this weekend, we look at all the information you need about the event and how to bet on it.When and where is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, the famed race track in Louisville, Ky. The race has taken place at this location since the doors to Churchill Downs opened in 1875.What time does the race start?
The post time for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set at 6:57 p.m. ET.How to watch and stream the race
The race will be aired on NBC, and can be watched live or streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.Kentucky Derby 2022 Betting: Everything you need
There are multiple ways to bet on the Kentucky Derby, with several websites offering promotions for first-time bettors.Weather forecast
Although Churchill Downs is experiencing some rain on Friday, the weather is expected to dry out heading into Saturday. At the time of the race, the forecast predicts it will be 61 degrees and mostly cloudy.
