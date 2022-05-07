ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Derby 2022: How to watch, post time, horses, odds, more

By Jon Helmkamp
New York Post
 3 days ago

With the 2022 Kentucky Derby set to get underway this weekend, we look at all the information you need about the event and how to bet on it.

When and where is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs, the famed race track in Louisville, Ky. The race has taken place at this location since the doors to Churchill Downs opened in 1875.

What time does the race start?

The post time for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is set at 6:57 p.m. ET.

How to watch and stream the race

The race will be aired on NBC, and can be watched live or streamed on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Kentucky Derby 2022 Betting: Everything you need

Full field of horses and odds
POST POSITION HORSEODDS1Mo Donegal10-12Happy Jack30-13Epicenter7-24Summer Is Tomorrow30-15Smile Happy20-16Messier8-17Crown Pride20-18Charge It20-19Tiz The Bomb30-110Zandon3-111Pioneer Of Medina30-112Taiba12-113Simplification20-114Barber Road30-115White Abarrio10-116Cyberknife20-117Classic Causeway30-118Tawny Port30-119Zozos20-120Ethereal Road30-1
How to bet on the Kentucky Derby

There are multiple ways to bet on the Kentucky Derby, with several websites offering promotions for first-time bettors.

Weather forecast

Although Churchill Downs is experiencing some rain on Friday, the weather is expected to dry out heading into Saturday. At the time of the race, the forecast predicts it will be 61 degrees and mostly cloudy.

