Mets vs. Phillies prediction: Run with Philly on Kentucky Derby day

By Stitches
New York Post
 3 days ago

The 148th Kentucky Derby will be run without a Bob Baffert-trained horse. Baffert was banned from his old Kentucky home at Churchill Downs after continuously confusing horse racing with Formula 1. The Stitch pick: Charge It.

The Mets are finding ways to win this year. The Phillies are still finding ways to lose. And that was before the Amazin’ comeback the miracle Mets pulled off Thursday night.

Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61) has been a thoroughbred thus far wearing the blue and orange, but Philly scored four runs in six innings when they faced Mighty Max at Citi Field on May 1. Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) shut out the Mets for 4¹/₃ innings on April 30, but was removed after issuing five free passes. We will take a shot and play 10 units on the home dog Phillies.

Back in the winner’s circle. Luis Garcia pitched seven innings, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado homered and the Astros tamed the Tigers 3-2. Up +371 mandalouns.

New York Post

