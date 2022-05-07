ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Chick-fila-A fan and my hack can get you a meal for under $6 and save you 52%

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FAST FOOD has gotten notably more expensive - but Chick-fila-A fans might be able to take advantage of savings.

In 2021 alone, fast-food prices leaped by 8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCoEP_0fWL01xC00
A mom of four revealed has revealed her trick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvNSn_0fWL01xC00
The key to it is ordering off the kid's menu

The New York Times reported that this was the biggest increase in more than two decades.

Additionally, Chick-fila-A has allegedly charged up to a 30% premium on delivery orders.

But as long as you are picking up your food at one of its restaurants, a savings trick may work for you.

The nifty hack comes from TikToker Lori Conway, who also goes by "Crazy Busy Mama."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T37BV_0fWL01xC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPkNW_0fWL01xC00

She is a mom of four who often posts budgeting meal-related videos, with some of them of course pertaining to hacks.

What's the hack?

First, keep in mind that prices can vary by location but the trick is ordering off the kid's menu.

In particular, Lori in a recent video went with the Chick-fila-A nuggets kid's meal.

The meal comes with five-piece chicken nuggets, a side choice, and a "prize," which could be an ice cream cup.

Lori recommended substituting Waffle Fries in favor of a small Mac and Cheese, even though it costs a little extra.

Meanwhile, ice cream and most sauces are available for no additional cost.

As long as you order a small drink, they are for the most part available for no extra charge as well.

Along with the Mac and Cheese and chicken nuggets, Lori added zesty buffalo sauce and a small lemonade.

According to a screenshot posted by Lori, the meal cost her $5.74.

We found that some locations charge this amount, while others may charge up to $6.40 extra.

Beyond the savings, the meal may look appetizing for some as well.

Particularly, Lori added her chicken nuggets on top of the Mac and Cheese.

"Get out that buffalo sauce [and] drizzle it on top," Lori said.

"This is so good"

How much do you save?

Off the kid's meal menu, Chick-fil-A does not offer five-piece nuggets through the app, according to a local location viewed by The Sun.

The adult menu meal includes an order of eight-piece nuggets and a medium Mac and Cheese.

Substituting the Mac and Cheese in favor of a side of medium fries costs an additional $1.66.

A small lemonade is available at no extra charge.

This will cost a total of $11.85, based on the price of a local restaurant.

So the hack is savings of more than $6.00, or nearly 52%,

And of course, there might be an opportunity to save money if you do away with the Mac and Cheese.

For more ways on how to save money, a Burger King worker reveals a trick that can save you up to $4 on fries and mozzarella sticks.

Another trick from an employee will get you a burrito for under $2.

Plus, a money savings mom breaks down five easy ways to cut costs and save up to $750 per month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWJvY_0fWL01xC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjII9_0fWL01xC00

