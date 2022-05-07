ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Crime-plagued and fearful, New Yorkers need easy access to mace

By Rikki Schlott
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdlKH_0fWKzd9I00

In early December, I came face to face with a predator on the streets of New York. And the pepper spray hanging from my bedazzled pink keychain turned out to be my saving grace.

Around 5 p.m. on a Wednesday, I was walking home from the gym on a busy street near Union Square when a man lewdly catcalled me. I ignored it, kept my head down, and picked up the pace. But, no matter how fast I booked it, his voice kept getting closer. His sexual comments turned violent, as he pursued me for four blocks.

I desperately searched for cops, but I didn’t see a single officer. That’s when I made the decision to run into a crowded pharmacy, hoping to lose him and find safety in numbers. But the man followed me inside.

He blocked the only exit and spewed derogatory names at me while yelling, “You know, I could rape you!” To my shock, the two dozen or so people in the pharmacy — patrons, employees, and even a uniformed security guard — all averted their eyes.

As he began to approach me, I remembered the mace in my pocket. I clicked open the canister, and he hesitated, giving me a split second to dash for the door.

Riding a rush of adrenaline, I ran all the way home, locked my apartment door behind me, and broke down crying.

If I hadn’t had the threat of mace, I have no idea how that encounter would have ended. But I know for sure that my pepper spray got me out of a dangerous situation.

Now, I never leave the house without it. As a young woman facing down a crime wave in New York City, pepper spray is the only method of self-defense at my disposal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQoKY_0fWKzd9I00
Subway violence has now become an almost daily occurrence in New York City, which is home to 1.5 million single women and over 1 million elderly residents.
Christopher Sadowski

But a ludicrous law stands in the way of New Yorkers getting access to this most basic form of self-defense. While anyone can order mace online via Amazon , a state law prohibits the product from being shipped to New York addresses .

There are only a handful of in-person locations that sell pepper spray in the city, many of which have shuttered since the pandemic. Online message boards are flooded with desperate New Yorkers trading notes on where to find it (like this Reddit thread , which points out you can buy an ax at Target but not pepper spray).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBNHy_0fWKzd9I00
In April, a group handing out pepper spray to women and the elderly in Chinatown attracted a line spanning blocks along Mulberry Street. A total of 550 canisters were snapped up in just 30 minutes.
CBS

And yet, despite a mounting need for self-defense, the law stands. Overall crime is up 60 percent since last year, and the city has been rocked by a slew of hate crimes , subway shovings , and heinous murders in recent months.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers desperate to defend themselves are being forced to jump through hoops to buy mace. In April, a group handing out pepper spray to women and the elderly in Chinatown attracted a line spanning blocks along Mulberry Street. A total of 550 canisters were snapped up in just 30 minutes. When the barista at my local coffee shop asked me where I got my mace keychain, she was disappointed to hear it required a Jersey ZIP code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zOZFo_0fWKzd9I00
The mace dangling on the author’s keychain was delivered to a New Jersey ZIP code; state law prohibits mace from being shipped to addresses in New York state.
Stephen Yang for NY Post

I’ve even become a de facto distributor myself. Multiple NYC friends concerned for their safety have asked if they can ship their pepper spray to my family’s address in New Jersey so I can direct deliver it to them.

The bottom line: The ban on shipping pepper spray is ludicrous. Vulnerable New Yorkers shouldn’t be waiting on lines, contacting out-of-state friends, or scouring Reddit threads to find it. And, with more than 1.5 million single women and 1 million elderly residents in the city, there’s no place where easy access to basic, non-lethal self-defense is more necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1deya9_0fWKzd9I00
Both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul need to overturn the ban on mace shipments to New York addresses, as NYC crime has skyrocketed by 60% in the past year.

Now that we finally have a pragmatic, tough-on-crime mayor in office, it’s time this law changes. I call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams to help overturn this prohibition, to stop penalizing vulnerable New Yorkers, and to return our fundamental freedom to protect ourselves.

On behalf of yourself or a vulnerable person you know, contact the governor’s office , the mayor’s office , or your local representative to change this law and ensure more New Yorkers like me get home safe.

Rikki Schlott is a 21-year-old student, journalist and activist.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Chinatown, NY
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
OK! Magazine

Santa Fe Sheriff Believes Nobody Is 'Off The Hook' For 'Rust' Shooting After Alec Baldwin Claims To Be 'Exonerated'

The Santa Fe Sheriff doesn't believe Alec Baldwin is out of the woods just yet in regards to the ongoing investigation into Halyna Hutchins' death on the Rust film set. The late 42-year-old cinematographer was killed while on set of the Western film in October 2021 after the actor, 63, fired a prop gun that contained live rounds. While multiple individuals involved in the production of the film — including Baldwin, the film's assistant director David Halls, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and more — have been questioned about their apparent roles in the fatal mishap, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department doesn't...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Subway#New Yorkers
The Independent

Succession star James Cromwell superglues hand to Starbucks counter in Peta protest

James Cromwell superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter in protest of the coffee chain charging more for vegan milks than regular milks on Tuesday morning (10 May).Footage has emerged of the Succession actor, 82, stuck to a counter at a Starbucks in Manhattan, with other members of the animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta).Cromwell alleged that Starbucks, which claims to advocate for inclusivity, “discriminated against those who can’t have dairy” by making customers “pay more” for alternatives such as almond or oat milk.He was wearing a T-shirt that bore the words “Free the...
ADVOCACY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
28K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy