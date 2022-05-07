ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; police release photos of 4 suspects

 3 days ago

Police have released photos of the four suspects they are looking for after a homicide in Midtown Manhattan that killed two men.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street early Thursday morning to settle a dispute.

34-year-old Kamir King, also known as the rapper Haarlem Star, was shot in the head at the studio.

24-year-old Devon Dillahunt was found in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back. He had a gun under him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Comments / 30

Mmglove
2d ago

love yourself enough black young man to give yourself and others a chance at life. nothing is worth this

STOP THE CON MAN
2d ago

Everyone moves out of New York City too dangerous and costly its not worth the health and life risks.

