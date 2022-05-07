2 people fatally shot in Midtown Manhattan; police release photos of 4 suspects

Police have released photos of the four suspects they are looking for after a homicide in Midtown Manhattan that killed two men.

Sources told Eyewitness News that the suspects showed up at a recording studio on West 37th Street early Thursday morning to settle a dispute.

34-year-old Kamir King, also known as the rapper Haarlem Star, was shot in the head at the studio.

24-year-old Devon Dillahunt was found in front of the building with a gunshot wound to the back. He had a gun under him.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

