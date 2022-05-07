Flood warnings extended in DC area with more rain to come

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new number of COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Monday is the highest it’s been since January, and there are more than 250 hospitalizations for the first time since early March, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health. Officials reported 1,845 new cases Monday, the most since 2,005 cases were added on Jan. 30. Hospitalizations increased by 16 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients to 252. That number is down considerably from the Omicron-driven peak of 3,462 patients on Jan. 11, but it represents the most patients since March 10,...

