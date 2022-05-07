Davisboro family sees damage after a tree falls through their roof

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.

