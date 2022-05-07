ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davisboro, GA

Davisboro family sees damage after a tree falls through their roof

 5 days ago
DAVISBORO, Ga. — In Washington County, a Davisboro family of five is also surveying damage after a tree went through the roof of their bedroom and damaged the storage building behind their home. Buster Yorker and his wife were sitting on their front porch when a tree struck...

