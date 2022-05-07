ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo vs Bivol Live Stream: Time, Price, How To Watch The Canelo-Bivol Fight Online

By Josh Sorokach
 3 days ago
Live from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, it’s a big-fight feel as Canelo Álvarez battles Dmitry Bivol!

Álvarez moves up to light heavyweight as he takes on undefeated WBA (Super) light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on pay-per-view. Bivol, who’s currently ESPN’s second-ranked light heavyweight, enters the ring with a pristine 19-0 record, last defeating Umar Salamov in December of 2021. On the other side of the ring, the legendary Canelo Álvarez will go into tonight’s bout at 57-1-2, memorably losing to Floyd Mayweather in September of 2013. If Álvarez successfully defeats Bivol, he will reportedly defend his undisputed 168-pound championship against Gennadiy Golovkin in September of 2022.

Will Canelo hand the undefeated Bivol his first loss, or will boxing fans witness an upset? We’re about to find out. Here’s how to watch Canelo vs. Bivol live online.

WHAT TIME DOES THE CANELO VS BIVOL FIGHT START?

Coverage begins tonight (May 7) at 8:00 p.m. ET, with the main event expected to start at 11:00 p.m. ET.

WHERE TO WATCH THE CANELO-BIVOL FIGHT LIVE ONLINE:

Tonight’s event is available to purchase through DAZN PPV, which is available for $59.99 for current DAZN subscribers. If you’re not currently a DAZN subscriber, you can order Canelo vs. Bivol for $79.99, which includes one month of DAZN.

DAZN is available for $19.99/month or $99.99/year. Canelo vs. Bivol will be available to stream on the DAZN app, the web browser, and various streaming devices (Amazon Fire TV, iPhone, Amazon Fire tablets, and a slew of game consoles).

CANELO VS BIVOL LIVE STREAM OPTIONS:

You can order Canelo vs Bivol on PPV.com for $79.99 (plus tax and service fees). The fight is also available to buy on Dish and various other cable providers for $79.99.

CANELO VS BIVOL FIGHT CARD:

Along with Canelo vs. Bivol, tonight’s event also features the following bouts (per DAZN):

  • Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang
  • Montana Love vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela
  • Shakhram Giyasov vs. Christian Gomez
  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Jose Soto
  • Alexis Espino vs. Aaron Silva
  • Marc Castro vs. Pedro Vincente Scharbaai
  • Elnur Abduraimov vs. Manuel Correa
  • Fernando Angel Molina vs. Ricardo Valdovinos

