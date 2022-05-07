ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman dies in hospital after being hit by car in Edinburgh

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has died in Edinburgh after being hit by a car. The 62-year-old pedestrian was struck by a silver Vauxhall Zafira in Marionville Road, in the Meadowbank area of the city. The...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, killed in collision with van

A motorcyclist has died following a collision between his vehicle and a van in Lincolnshire, police have said. Emergency services were called to the B1190 Lincoln Road, at the junction of Main Street, Doddington, at 12:12 BST on Monday. The 22-year-old biker died at the scene, Lincolnshire Police said. The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man charged after Edinburgh street attack death

A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the death of a man in Edinburgh. Liam Maloney, 30, was found with serious injuries on Niddrie Marischal Road at about 20:00 last Thursday. Officers believe Mr Maloney had been attacked. Police Scotland launched a murder inquiry following his death at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Police probe after man dies 'coasteering'

A man has died after getting into difficulty while "coasteering". The 35-year-old, who is not from north Wales, was rescued and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after the incident near Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, at about 12:30 BST on Friday, but later died. North Wales Police said the man was a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Edinburgh Royal Infirmary
BBC

Man dies after car hits five workers on A82 road at Dumbarton

A 59-year-old man has died after he and four fellow road workers were hit by a car on the grass verge of the A82 at Dumbarton. The crash involving a grey BMW 3 series car happened near the Lomondgate roundabout at about 20:00 on Monday. A 37-year-old man was taken...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

CCTV reveals shocking moment an HGV smashes into two parked cars and van at 7.30am leaving 'absolute carnage' as resident says aftermath of the crash on a quiet residential street 'was like a war zone'

This is the moment an HGV truck smashes into three vehicles on a quiet residential street, leaving behind a scene of 'absolute carnage'. Emergency services were called to the incident on Blackburn Road, Egerton at 7.30am yesterday, in which no-one was hurt, but left locals staring at what one described as 'a war zone'.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

South Wales Police officer sacked for perverting course of justice

A policeman who made several false accusations about a university student has been sacked and barred from serving as an officer again. PC Abubakar Masum was found of guilty of perverting the course of justice at Cardiff Crown Court on 16 March . He falsely accused the 23-year-old student of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy bitten in face by dog in Stoke-on-Trent needs hospital treatment

A nine-year-old boy has needed hospital treatment after being bitten in the face by a dog. Police are looking for the dog's owners after the incident on Belgrave Road, in Dresden, Stoke-on-Trent, near Belgrave St. Bartholomew's Academy. A suspected owner of the large, brown/ginger Staffordshire bull terrier is white, about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Electrical worker dies from being run over by skid loader in southern MN

An employee with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company (MVEC) was killed when he was run over by a skid loader being driven by a coworker. The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened as MVEC was working on electrical lines in the area of State Highway 99 and County Road 140, in Montgomery Township, at about 9:12 a.m. Tuesday.
BBC

South Yorkshire railway cable thefts bill hits £630k in six weeks

Railway cable thieves in South Yorkshire have cost the taxpayer almost £630,000 in just six weeks, new figures from Network Rail show. On Sunday, trains near Doncaster were severely delayed because of thieves stealing signalling cables. Since the start of April there have been 14 thefts in Sheffield and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man arrested over murder of 26-year-old woman

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in West Lothian. Aimee Cannon was found seriously injured at a property on Learmonth Crescent, West Calder, at around 18:35 on Saturday. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An inquiry is being led by Police...
BBC

Scarborough: Woman dies after falling from fourth floor ledge

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who fell from a fourth floor window ledge. Police were called to Albemarle Crescent in Scarborough at 17:25 BST on Monday after the woman, who was in her 40s, was seen on the ledge. Shortly after officers...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Dangerous driving arrest after biker dies in five-vehicle crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a five-vehicle crash. The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, between Ramsey and Parkeston, at about 23:00 BST on Friday, Essex Police said. The motorcyclist, aged in his 50s and from Dovercourt, died at...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rutland: Woman arrested after two people die in car crash

A woman has been arrested after two people died in a car crash. Emergency services were called to the crash, which involved a silver Fiat Qubo and black Volkswagen Golf, on the A47 Peterborough Road in Rutland just before 16:00 BST on Monday. Leicestershire Police said the occupants of the...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy